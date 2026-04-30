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London – hybrid – FullTime

Founding UI/UX Designer, Unannounced Game

 

This is your opportunity to join a small group of obsessed game makers, building an ambitious mobile game focused on collection and social.

As our founding UI & UX Designer, you will be the owner of the entire UX structure at a high level, down to the UI art pixels in detail. You will work intimately with engineers, artists, designers from the vision level, down to the hands on implementation. Not settling for industry good, but pioneering new UX paradigms, head turning UI art style and hyper juicy interactions.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about their craft, making social game experiences, and also a student of behavioral psychology. Someone who plays games seriously, but understands that at least a bit of silliness is needed for success. Someone who thinks about all the edge cases, but knows doing it alone, will always leave blind spots. If you feel you have great ability, a growth mindset, and high ambition, then join us at the start of our journey!

What You'll Be Doing

  • UX flow design for entire game experience

  • Creation and implementation of UI screens, assets and animations

  • Involved in pioneering a modern workflow and optimise assets for performance

  • Discover and manage external partners where needed

What You Have

  • 5+ years of experience shipping UI/UX design for apps/games

  • Portfolio showcasing end-to-end UI/UX work on game projects, with examples of UI and UX flows

  • Proven ability to translate game design requirements into intuitive and visually stunning UI solutions

  • Experience collaborating closely with engineers, game designers and artists

  • Passionate about both UI & UX design

  • Range of 2D Art skills (UI elements, illustrations, animations, etc.)

  • Proficient understanding of Graphic Design and Typography

  • A self-starter approach to use AI: you've found ways to use it in your day-to-day work, you experiment, figure things out and bring the same energy to every new challenge.

Would Be Nice if You Also Have

  • At the forefront with AI tools and actively experimenting

  • Social app design experience

Where You'll Be

This opportunity is based in our London office, and because we value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions, it is mostly an office‑based role.

Supercell New Games

This is a dedicated environment for building from zero and shaped around a core belief: the best developers don’t need more direction, they need more freedom and fewer barriers. This is where games get the space they need to become cultural phenomenons.

Players are waiting for your vision and ambition to build the next forever game a.k.a. the best work of your career. We back this up with creative and operational autonomy, and the infrastructure, capital, and experience needed to take a game from an idea to global scale.

This is not for everyone. Building towards a billion-dollar game is going to be hard. But let's not kid ourselves: it should also be fun.

You build the rocket. We bring the launchpad.

Game-changing Financial Model

Supercell is great with stuff around benefits and wellbeing, but most importantly you get to focus on what matters: making games. Skip the Venture Capital pitch decks and looking at runway spreadsheets. In exchange, we're offering a compensation model that makes this opportunity financially life-changing.

About Supercell

Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.

Relocation? Yes!

No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!

You Probably Should Fill in the Form Below

The bar is high, but if this opportunity excites you, do it! Our team is here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.

Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team

Interested?
Then just apply here

We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

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