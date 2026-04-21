Game Lead, Boom Beach
Come drive the growth of Boom Beach, you will have the unique opportunity to take full ownership of a live title, shaping its strategy, performance, and long-term direction while impacting millions of players every day.
As a Game Lead, you will operate with full ownership of your game – balancing player experience with commercial success, while defining and executing a clear growth strategy. You will use game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimise existing and create new engagement strategies, working closely with cross-functional teams and an external development partner to bring these to life. You will also analyse and report on engagement and monetisation performance, from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives.
This is a Game Lead level role in terms of ownership and accountability, but to be transparent, it is titled Product Manager internally, reflecting how we think about roles at Supercell.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the vision, strategy, and roadmap of your game, defining clear priorities across growth and innovation
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops, coordinating development with relevant stakeholders
Define clear, measurable goals for each initiative and understand how they contribute to overall business outcomes
Work alongside an external dev team and with regional teams (including China) to drive performance
Develop and own a live ops and monetisation strategy that balances player experience with business goals
Drive day-to-day execution by owning schedules, targets, and the success of in-game sales, offers, and live events
Partner closely with cross-functional stakeholders across Game Analytics, Research, Live Operations, Monetisation, Marketing, and other game teams
Conduct A/B and multivariate tests to improve retention, engagement, and monetisation metrics
Use the game as a platform for experimentation, testing new features, systems and mechanics, and applying learnings more broadly
Analyse performance and translate insights into clear actions and measurable impact
Navigate a complex stakeholder landscape, aligning priorities and making deliberate trade-offs
What You Have
Proven experience owning and growing a live free-to-play game with sustained impact on key metrics
Strong product judgment and ability to define strategy with clear, measurable outcomes
Hands-on, impact-driven approach to improving performance and delivering player value
Deep understanding of F2P systems, including economy design, monetisation mechanics, and live ops strategy
Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to decision making
Experience working with external development teams or in distributed environments is a plus
Ability to operate independently in ambiguous, fast-moving environments
Comfortable making trade-offs, taking calculated risks, and learning quickly
Able to collaborate effectively across disciplines including design, engineering, UI/UX, art, and other key functions
Where You'll Be
London or Helsinki – we have an experienced relocation team and benefits to support your move.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.