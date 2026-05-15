Game Research Intern
Ready to step behind the scenes of game development? Supercell is now looking for a Game Research Intern to join their team in Helsinki!
What will you be doing?
You will support Supercell’s Game Research Team by uncovering insights about Supercell’s games, players, competitors, and trends in the global gaming market.
The Game Research Team aims to power up product decisions through the full lifecycle of game development – from concept, prototype, testing to live-operation – with human and market insights.
During this 6-month internship, you will dive into player research and market analysis, and work closely with game teams to unlock holistic player insights.
More specifically, your daily adventure as a Game Research Intern includes tasks like
Designing, conducting and analyzing surveys, interviews, and playtests to support the development of new features and games.
Collecting, monitoring and analyzing market data on key competitors, regions and the global gaming market to identify trends and opportunities.
Presenting research findings and key insights to internal teams through reports and presentations, and supporting related analysis and documentation.
Assisting the Game Research team with other projects and ad hoc requests.
Who thrives in this role?
You are an independent and self-driven individual who takes ownership of your work and isn’t afraid to roll up your sleeves. At the same time, you’re humble, eager to learn, and motivated to continuously grow both personally and professionally.
You bring an open mind to discussions and feel comfortable challenging ideas constructively, sharing your own perspectives with confidence and respect. Curiosity fuels you — especially when it comes to games and the human mind. You’re genuinely interested in understanding player behavior and what makes great game experiences truly work, and you approach questions with an analytical mindset.
As this is an internship, we don’t expect you to know everything yet — what matters most is your curiosity, initiative, and willingness to learn.
We expect you to have
Passion for games
Curiosity for human psychology and behavior
A humble attitude, ready to immerse yourself in learning a new craft and/or industry
An analytical mindset to dissect business challenges into research questions and hypotheses
A relevant university degree or be in the final stages of your studies for example in psychology, sociology, cognitive science, human-computer interaction, or related fields. But we welcome any background if you can demonstrate your understanding of research methodology and curiosity of games and human behavior.
Experience and knowledge of conducting qualitative and quantitative research. We use many methods, but for this role quantitative methods such as survey design and statistical analysis are particularly important.
Good project management and organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple workstreams simultaneously
Ability to communicate and present research insights clearly to different audiences
A full working proficiency in English
We consider as an asset
Proficiency in statistics and software for data analysis (e.g. R, Python, SQL)
Personal projects related to games or research
Confidence working with behavioral, survey and market data
Why you will love it at Supercell
You’ll be offered a chance to start your Game Research career as well as to get an insider view into a global mobile games company
You’ll have the opportunity to explore a variety of fun and challenging research questions
You’ll get to work with a really nice bunch of people that do everything to make sure that you feel at home at Supercell and that you are set up for success!
You’ll be given both freedom and responsibility, including flexible working hours and the possibility to work remotely from time to time
All in all Supercell will offer you everything that you need to succeed in your role - the rest is up to you!
Practicalities
This is a full-time, fixed-term, and paid internship, starting at the end of August and lasting 6 months. In this position, you will be employed directly by Supercell. The role will be located in Helsinki and we hope you are able to work mainly at the office. Please note that we unfortunately cannot provide visa sponsorship for this role, and a valid work permit in Finland is required.
Excited about this opportunity? Let’s get things going!
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English by the latest 24th of May via the link below. As part of the application questions, you will also be asked to answer the following in a separate field: Consider your favorite game. If you were to work with that game team and do a research project for them, what questions would you be excited to study? Why?
Interested?
Then just apply here
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