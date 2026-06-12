Game Systems Designer, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is our biggest and longest-running live game and after more than a decade, we're still asking what it can become. This role exists for the parts of the game that don't exist yet.
We're looking for a Game Systems Designer to join a Clash feature team focused on zero-to-one: new systems, progression loops, and player experiences built from a blank page rather than iterations on what's already live. You'll take open-ended questions; “How do we make a player's first hour unmissable? How do we make progression feel rewarding rather than like a wall?” and turn them into concrete, shippable design.
The unusual part of this brief is the dual audience. You need real conviction about what works for Clash's current players, while exploring how Clash becomes relevant and attractive to audiences who've never played it. Holding both at once, without breaking faith with either, is the heart of the job.
This is a role in equal parts quantitative and creative. The best ideas here are imaginative and survive contact with data. You should be as comfortable sketching a bold new system as you are reading a retention curve, designing an A/B test, and reading what it tells you.
How We Work
At Supercell, the best games come from small, independent teams with full creative freedom and real accountability, we call them cells. We greenlight teams, not ideas, and we default to trust over control. That means you'll own your work end-to-end, make the calls closest to the player yourself, and own the outcome, the wins and the misses both.
Our quality bar is extraordinarily high. We shoot for the moon, and when something isn't reaching it, we have the courage to kill it and start over and we celebrate the attempt, because the only real failure is to stop taking risks. We pair that ambition with humility: we give and ask for direct, constructive feedback, because clear is kind, and we stay curious in the belief that however good the work is today, it can be better tomorrow. Players and Supercell first, team second, ego last.
What You'll Be Doing
Design new systems and player journeys end-to-end, from a blank page through concept, design, live release, and iteration. This could include progression systems, onboarding experiences, re-engagement flows, rewards, and other core parts of the player experience.
Tackle the hard player journeys: new-user onboarding, re-engagement flows for lapsed players, funnel optimization, and progression systems that feel genuinely rewarding to advance through.
Hold both audiences at once, design that serves Clash's existing players while opening doors for players who've never touched the game.
Balance creativity with data, form a hypothesis, design the experiment, run the A/B test, and let live performance, player feedback, and community insight tell you what to do next.
Own the player-first vision for your work, synthesizing community, creator, analytics, and team signals into experiences that fit the whole game rather than bolt onto it.
Drive execution with autonomy, push your work forward with minimal hand-holding, and bring the team with you.
What You Have
Strong systems design experience, ideally on a live game. You've worked on progression systems, player motivation loops, rewards, economies, onboarding, retention, or other systems that shape how players engage with a game over time.
A genuine player-first mindset, you start from player motivation and value, not from the mechanic.
Comfort with analytics and A/B testing, you can read the data, design the test, and act on the result without waiting to be handed a readout.
Demonstrated ability to take ambiguous, open-ended problems and turn them into concrete design proposals.
Excellent communication and collaboration, you can bring an idea to life with a cross-functional team, give and take direct feedback, and explain your trade-offs clearly.
A proactive sense of ownership, an eye for detail, and the humility to kill your own good idea when the data or the player says so.
Passion for games and a real appreciation for mobile.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Background in progression systems, game economies, and long-term player motivation.
Experience designing new-user flows, re-engagement flows, funnel optimization, or progression revamps and making progression feel rewarding, not just longer.
You love Clash of Clans, or are excited to fall in love with it.
Where You'll Be
We are recruiting this role to be based in either our Helsinki or London Studio. The Clash team are co-located in both so travel between offices is expected to build strong working relationships.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.