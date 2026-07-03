Gameplay Capture & Video Artist, Creative Studio
From explosive action to cozy casual, join us to make it all look as good as it plays.
Supercell makes games for as many people as possible – games that are played for years and remembered forever. The Creative Studio's job is to make sure the world sees them at their best. We're looking for a versatile Gameplay Capture & Video Artist to do exactly that across our portfolio, from fast, action-driven titles to midcore and casual experiences.
You'll be the person who knows how to make any game look its best on camera – capturing the moments that stop a scroll and drive installs across Meta, TikTok, YouTube and beyond, then turning that raw material into performance creative at the volume and speed UA demands.
This is a UA-first craft role, and it's built on trust. Supercell runs on small, independent teams and very little process – which means you'll own your work end to end, set your own bar for quality, and be trusted to make the calls on how to hit it. We're not looking for someone who waits to be told what to do. We're looking for someone who treats this craft like it's their own studio: proactive, self-driven, and relentless about reaching a higher bar than anyone asked for.
If you love games, understand what makes an ad convert, and want real ownership over your work, this is for you.
What You'll Be Doing
Capture high-quality gameplay footage and stills across a range of Supercell titles and genres (action, midcore, casual), with the instinct to surface the most compelling, install-driving moments in each.
Own the production of UA creative at volume – turning raw capture into testable ad variants optimized for performance across Meta, TikTok, YouTube and other paid channels.
Build AI-assisted creative tools (e.g. Scenario, Higgsfield) into your everyday workflow, feeding clean capture into AI generation and iteration to scale output and explore concepts faster.
Capture across multiple devices and platforms (iOS, Android, PC) to a consistently high technical standard.
Edit and enhance footage with sound, transitions, effects and pacing tuned for short-form, performance-driven formats.
Work iteratively with UA – reading creative performance signals and rapidly producing new variants and concepts in response.
Collaborate directly across cells – UA, marketing, brand and game teams – with minimal bureaucracy, taking your work where it has the most impact even when that's outside the strict scope of the role.
Optimize and version content for different placements, formats and aspect ratios, so every asset fits the channel and the test.
What You Have
Proven experience in gameplay capture and video editing for performance/UA creative, with a portfolio that shows both craft and an understanding of what drives results.
A self-set high bar – demonstrable evidence (work-related or not) of pushing your craft further than required, without anyone telling you to.
Demonstrated ability to capture polished footage across multiple games, genres and devices.
Expert proficiency with capture and editing tools – OBS Studio and Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects, Premiere, Media Encoder).
Hands-on experience (or strong, demonstrable aptitude) with AI-assisted creative tools, and a genuine drive to build them into a production workflow.
A strong feel for gameplay across genres, and an instinct for the moments that resonate with different player audiences.
Proven ability to produce high-quality creative quickly and at volume under tight, iterative deadlines.
A collaborative, data-aware mindset and the maturity to "disagree and commit" – push your point of view hard, then get fully behind the decision.
Strong communication and organizational skills, with the ability to own multiple titles and projects in parallel with little oversight.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Strong motion design, graphic design or animation skills.
Affinity for digital trends and memes, and the ability to apply them seamlessly into creative.
Experience with Unreal Engine for gameplay capture, camera work or visual effects.
Experience in a high-volume creative testing environment (in-house UA team or performance-focused agency)
Where You'll Be
This role will be based in our Helsinki office.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.