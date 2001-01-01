Global Influencer & Creator Manager
Hundreds of millions of people play our games. A lot of them found us through a creator they trust, and plenty of them stay because of one.
We're building a central Creator Team that runs paid creator campaigns for our game teams. Not one-off activations brokered through whoever an agency had on speed dial, but campaigns built with creators we actually know, measured properly, and tied back to the organic program our creators already live in.
As our Global Influencer & Creator Manager, you'll own those campaigns from the first brief to the retro. You'll sit between the game teams and the creators and make the calls that turn a budget into something players remember. Think that's you? Let’s Talk!
What You'll Be Doing
Run creator campaigns from brief to retro: budget, creator selection, execution, delivery, and an honest look at what worked and what didn't.
Act as the primary contact for game teams by translating their objectives into effective campaigns. Provide candid feedback when concepts might miss the mark, while always collaborating to find a viable path forward.
Pick creators because they fit the game, not because they're “cheap” or free that week, and build relationships that outlast any single campaign.
Own the timeline, the budget, and the number you said you'd hit.
Keep the paid work close to the organic creator program, so the creators we partner with have a path forward within our program.
Look after our biggest creator partnerships yourself, with the attention they deserve.
Lean on agencies and platforms when they add scale we can't reach alone, and keep the creator relationship ours.
Measure what matters, share it plainly, and fold every lesson back into each game's playbook.
What You Have
Solid hands-on experience in influencer or creator marketing for mobile games.
A strong feel for creators and a network in the gaming space. You know the platforms, you know who is great and why, and creators trust you.
An instinct to reach for AI. You've already found ways to use it in your day-to-day work, you experiment, figure things out, and bring the same energy to every new challenge.
Solid project management. You can run a few campaigns at once, juggle timelines and budgets, and keep everyone in the loop.
Content and platform curiosity. You follow the latest news across the platforms, you can feel a trend forming before it peaks, and you have the taste to start one yourself.
Know that paid doesn't mean passive. Even when a creator is sponsored, the content should be so good that people can't help but join in.
A good head for numbers, comfortable using performance data to make calls and to tell the story behind the results.
Great communication in English, written and spoken.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working with A-list or celebrity creators and talent agencies.
Hands-on experience across more than one region, for example EMEA, NA, or LATAM.
A track record of building playbooks or repeatable ways of working, not just one-off campaigns.
Creator program management experience.
Played our games.
Additional languages beyond English.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office, or remote (Finland, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany or Spain). Our Creator Team is spread across Europe, North America, LATAM and APAC so you are comfortable working with people in different time zones.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.