Head of Entertainment & Partnerships
At Supercell, our games have been downloaded billions of times and are played by hundreds of millions of players globally every month. Our mission is to create games that are played by as many people as possible and remembered forever—and everything we do ladders up to that.
Our Entertainment & Partnerships (E&P) team exists in service of our games and players. We expand how people experience Supercell's games and characters beyond the screen — through film & television, physical products, brand collaborations, and live experiences. Our goal isn't to build a separate entertainment business — it's to deepen player connection, grow fandom, reach new audiences, and ultimately drive more people to play our games.
Today, E&P is a team of ~20 that has built the foundation over the past five years and is now entering a critical new phase: shipping real products and experiences to market and proving their impact on our games. With a CLASH Netflix series in production, Consumer Products partnerships launching globally, and Location-Based Entertainment activations going live, E&P is entering a new phase where development and delivery happen in parallel—continuing to build the next wave of initiatives while shipping current projects to market.
Now, we’re looking for a new Head of E&P to lead this dynamic team into its next chapter. This role reports to our CMO, Rob Lowe (based in London). You'll be ultimately accountable for E&P's strategy, portfolio, budget, and results—driving a product and experience ecosystem that extends our games into new formats while building the organizational trust and credibility that protects E&P's ability to take bold, long-cycle bets. Your success will be measured by how well you empower the team to execute independently.
This is a rare leadership role: a chance to steward a thriving central team at the intersection of gaming, storytelling, franchise, and fandom — and to help shape the future of how our games show up in culture.
What You'll Be Doing
Build Trust Across Company Leadership — Cultivate deep, trust-based relationships with Game GMs, Leadership Team, and key cross-functional leaders. Your ability to build credibility, navigate organizational dynamics, and maintain support during turbulence is what creates the space for E&P to do ambitious, long-cycle work that's inherently removed from core business metrics.
Cross-Functional Partnership — Collaborate deeply with Game GMs, Leadership Team, and cross-functional partners to ensure E&P's vision stays aligned with company priorities. Act as a strategic connector across the organization—ensuring alignment without centralization or control.
Set the Bar — Inspire the team and key stakeholders across Supercell to pursue creative excellence and commercial impact, championing ambition and taking bold risks while staying focused on what serves players and our long-term mission
Vision Stewardship — Nurture and continuously evolve the vision for how E&P can best serve our games by delighting players and attracting new ones
Ship and Scale — Balance development and delivery in parallel. You'll be accountable for getting products and experiences into market, proving their impact on player engagement and franchise growth, and building the operational muscle to scale what works.
Maximize Game Impact — Build the systems and cross-functional muscle that turn E&P launches into game momentum. When the Netflix series drops or toy lines hit shelves, we should have clear paths to convert that cultural moment into player growth — through campaigns, in-game events, acquisition efforts, and re-engagement. Create measurement and infrastructure that helps us learn and improve over time
Servant Leadership & Team Development — Wake up every morning thinking about how to unblock and empower the team. Lead by listening, clearing roadblocks, and building an environment where people can strive to do the best work of their careers. You’ll rarely be the final decision-maker — and that’s the point.
Independent Cell Leadership — Champion Supercell’s model of independence by enabling E&P cells to operate with real autonomy and accountability, while providing shared direction where it matters.
Operational Leadership — Own E&P's budget, planning cycles, P&L management, and organizational design. While you empower teams to execute, you're ultimately accountable for the operational health of the function—ensuring we're resourced properly, spending wisely, and structured to scale
What You Have
Experience & Background
Extensive experience (typically 20+ years) in senior leadership roles within global all-ages entertainment franchises or gaming-native franchise-building — ideally at VP level or above, with demonstrable track record building or scaling multi-$100M franchises or entertainment portfolios. Experience in complex, cross-functional orgs — especially those in which influence matters more than control.
Open aperture on background: open to candidates from traditional entertainment, gaming entertainment, consumer franchises building entertainment muscle, or interactive/digital-first franchise environments — what matters is proven ability to build franchises that resonate across formats and drive commercial impact.
Culture fit is critical: This role is not for leaders who default to command-and-control, require extensive organizational scaffolding, or need frequent validation. Supercell's model rewards independence, ownership, and comfort with ambiguity. It's also not for leaders who view games as IP to “exploit” — you must genuinely respect gaming as a creative medium and care about our player community.
Leadership Capabilities
Master relationship-builder and organizational navigator — you excel at building trust-based relationships with senior leaders across complex organizations. You know how to maintain support and protect strategic space for your function during turbulence, regime changes, and shifting priorities. Stakeholder management isn't a nice-to-have—it's the foundation of everything E&P does.
Product and player-impact mindset — You think in terms of player journeys and measurable outcomes, not just content outputs. You're comfortable connecting entertainment efforts to game metrics (player acquisition, engagement, retention), understand how to use data to inform strategy, and can articulate how products and experiences drive tangible value for our games and players
Thrives in high-autonomy, low-process environments — you navigate ambiguity with clarity and adaptability, building structure only where it adds value. You've scaled or shepherded teams without defaulting to hierarchy, centralization, or excessive process.
Domain Expertise
Authentic passion for pop culture and fandom — You're a pop culture omnivore who genuinely loves franchises, storytelling, and the magic of characters coming to life across formats. Your enthusiasm should be infectious—this is what builds credibility with teams and enables authentic evangelism with partners. You don't need to be a Supercell superfan yet (though we hope you'll become one), but you should deeply respect what makes our IP special and care about serving players.
Strong franchise-building instincts and systems thinking — You understand how characters, stories, and worlds travel across formats, but more importantly, you know how to build the systems, roadmaps, and operational muscle to scale franchises consistently over time. You think in terms of long-term franchise ecosystems, not just one-off creative bets
Creative-cultural fluency — you know how to work with creatives, marketers, strategists, and execs alike. You speak the languages of both brand and product. You're also aware of how AI and creator ecosystems (YouTube, TikTok, UGC) are reshaping entertainment production and franchise-building—you don't need to be an expert, but you should be curious and forward-looking about these emerging capabilities
Practical Requirements
Ready for significant Global travel, especially to Helsinki (20~25%) — This role requires significant travel (up to one week per month), with heavy front-loading in your first year. You'll need to be in Helsinki frequently—likely every other month in your first year — to build the deep trust and relationships with Game Teams and Leadership that are foundational to E&P's success. You should be energized (not drained) by international travel, comfortable operating across time zones, and view face-time in Helsinki as essential investment, not obligation. Direct flight from LA to Helsinki makes this more manageable, but the commitment is real.
Proven experience managing senior leaders who themselves manage teams — ideally with oversight of a multi-disciplinary organization of 30–50+ people across multiple functions
Experience building or evolving teams — not just running systems, but designing and growing them over time.
What Success Looks Like
This is a senior, strategic leadership role for which success means:
Building deep trust with Game Teams and Leadership Team — you're seen as a true partner who understands their goals and adds strategic value, not someone pushing an agenda or exploiting our games
Bringing joy and delight to players — our entertainment work deepens fandom, creates magical moments, and makes players feel more connected to the worlds they love
Building a franchise ecosystem, not just content deals — partnering closely with our game teams, you're creating an interconnected system of products, experiences, and touchpoints that reinforce each other and ladder up to long-term franchise value. Success isn't measured by number of partnerships signed, but by how those efforts collectively strengthen player connection and drive measurable impact on our games.
Building long-term franchise value and expanding reach — getting Supercell's IP in front of hundreds of millions of new people through film, products, and cultural moments that feel authentic and earned
Driving player acquisition and engagement — entertainment work brings new players to our games and re-engages lapsed players in measurable, meaningful ways
Building the best entertainment team in gaming — a healthy, thriving team doing the best work of their careers, with industry-leading talent choosing to join, stay and grow at Supercell
Empowering over deciding — your success is measured by how rarely you need to make decisions yourself; you've built such clear strategy, strong capabilities, and deep trust that your teams negotiate deals, greenlight projects, and solve problems independently—only escalating what truly requires your input
Delivering work that matters — creating products and experiences that delight our players, feel deeply authentic to our games, are commercially successful, and collectively drive impact for our games over the medium term
Where You'll Be
This is a hybrid role based in Los Angeles, with an expectation of at least 2 days per week onsite for collaboration, creative sessions, and in-person meetings with partners and teams. We’re also open to the role being in San Francisco for exceptional candidates.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $230,000–$384,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.