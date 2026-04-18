Head of Performance Marketing
Lead the marketing engine behind some of the world's most iconic mobile games.
We’re looking for a Head of Performance Marketing to join Supercell – someone who combines strategic capability and clarity, technical depth, and people-first leadership. You’ll lead our Performance Marketing function, including world-class Performance Marketing teams, ASO, and CRM, driving growth for some of the world’s most iconic mobile games while enabling a talented team to do their best work.
You’ll be deeply embedded in the business by balancing creative ambition with operational excellence, and turning data, technology, and insight into growth.
You will lead a talented team responsible for driving user acquisition and cross-media operations across Supercell’s live and future games. Our Performance Marketing team operates both centrally and embedded within game teams – you’ll need to set direction and enable success across both models, building the systems and culture that empower the team wherever they sit.
This is a role for someone who leads with clarity and empathy, sees the bigger picture without losing sight of impact, and navigates complex organizations with diplomacy and confidence. You’ll partner closely with leaders and teams across Game teams, Marketing, Data & Analytics, Finance, and Creative Production to ensure our media strategies drive long-term growth and business impact.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we communicate them to our players, we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
Let us know if you are who we are looking for!
What You'll Be Doing
Shape the strategic vision and direction for Supercell’s Performance Marketing function, ensuring alignment with company and game-level business goals. Drive cross-functional alignment through openness, integrity, and collaboration – ensuring clarity of direction across marketing, analytics, and operations.
Lead and develop a high-performing team of Performance Marketing, ASO, and CRM professionals; setting clear goals, fostering autonomy, and creating an environment where people do their best work.
Build and maintain measurement frameworks, governance structures, and operational systems that enable the team to perform at their best, alongside coaching and culture that help individuals grow.
Build strong partnerships with Game Leads, Marketing Leads, Data, and Finance to ensure marketing investment decisions are data-informed, scalable, and business-driven.
Oversee media strategy and governance – ensuring that Supercell’s global marketing efforts are effective, efficient, and future-proofed against evolving market dynamics.
Own CRM as a strategic growth lever – ensuring lifecycle and retention strategy is tightly integrated with user acquisition, game-level priorities, and long-term business goals.
Embrace AI curiosity and capability – comfortable working with AI-powered campaign tools and platforms, you understand how algorithms make decisions and how to work with them, not just around them. This includes using AI for workflow automation, creative production, and campaign optimization, while staying honest about the trade-offs involved.
Push boundaries. Take bold bets. Own risks and back your team when it counts.
What you have
Extensive leadership experience in performance marketing and media or operations with a proven track record of leading high-impact, high-scale teams in complex, global organizations.
Deep understanding of performance marketing and user acquisition, with the ability to translate complex technical and data-driven concepts into strategic direction. This includes a strong grasp of product dynamics and the interaction between UA and product – understanding how marketing decisions shape and are shaped by the player experience and game economy.
Player-first mindset. You believe great marketing ultimately serves the player experience, not just the metrics.
Portfolio-level experience managing marketing investment across multiple products at different lifecycle stages, with the ability to allocate, prioritize, and adapt strategy as games grow, mature, or launch.
Strong business and financial mindset, able to connect marketing performance to commercial outcomes and broader company goals.
Fluent in data and analytics, with the ability to guide strategic decision-making in collaboration with data science and analytics teams.
Exceptional stakeholder management skills, capable of influencing senior leaders and aligning diverse perspectives around shared priorities.
Diplomatic and emotionally intelligent, with the ability to lead through trust, clarity, and empathy – even in ambiguity.
A builder of people and culture, passionate about coaching, growing, and empowering others to succeed.
Passion for games and building systems that last.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based either in Helsinki or London. The team members are located in both our Helsinki and London Studios; however, most of our team members and stakeholders are located in Helsinki!
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel regularly in this role, especially if based out of London.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.