Investments Intern
We are looking for an intern to join our Investments Team in Fall 2026!
In this role you are part of our five-person Investments Team working alongside the team on evaluating new investment opportunities, researching the market, analyzing follow-on investments and supporting our investee companies with their day-to-day requests. In addition, our team touches on various company level strategic corporate development projects and the Investments Intern will have the opportunity to take part in these.
Supercell Investments partners with ambitious teams who share our passion and commitment for the future of games. We are looking for founders who not only want to launch great products but are also committed to building enduring businesses around their games and technology they create.
The teams we invest in maintain their own operational independence, brand, culture, and autonomy. Our mission is to support them the best we can as they shoot for the moon and navigate the complexities of operating a business. To date, we have invested in 20+ teams across the globe building for mobile, PC/console, and game tech.
Learn more about our investment philosophy and the teams we’ve backed here: https://investments.supercell.com/
What You'll Be Doing
Conducting market research on the gaming market and analyzing trends
Evaluating new investment opportunities
Analyzing our current direct investments as well as our VC fund portfolio where Supercell is a limited partner
Taking part in strategic corporate development projects
Collaborating with Supercell’s AI Innovation Lab in assessing potential investments
Working with our investee companies and finding creative ways to best support them in achieving their mission
Playing and evaluating games of our existing investees as well as potential new investments
Supporting the team on various ad hoc projects to grow our network (looking globally to find the best teams) and improve how we can best serve our investee community.
What You Have
You have a genuine passion for games and an interest in venture investing – and eagerness to deepen your knowledge in these fields
You are studying towards a relevant University degree with at least 120 ECTS behind you (e.g. Finance, Industrial Engineering or other Business or Engineering majors)
You have an analytical and strategic mindset to contribute as a team member in investment processes and strategic special projects
You are comfortable working with financial and market data
You are familiar with the basics of venture investing and comfortable with basic analytical and presentational tools
Being part of an international team and investee community, fluency in written and spoken English is a prerequisite
Nice to have: You will also benefit from having previous work experience from gaming, venture capital, private equity, management consulting, investment banking or other relevant field
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. You’ll be working as a part of the Investments team and collaborating with teammates across different disciplines and locations.
We work in a hybrid way but as we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Important Practicalities
This is a full-time, fixed-term internship for fall 2026. We are looking to hire one intern, ideally available from late August 2026 to mid-January 2027.
We welcome applications from individuals who already live and have a right to work in Finland. We are unable to offer relocation support for this role.
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to also include a (non AI generated) application letter with your application. Please also mention your salary expectation and indicate your availability during the fall.
We review applications on a rolling basis and will begin interviews as soon as suitable candidates are identified.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English via our website by May 10, 2026. Interviews are planned between May 11–29.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.