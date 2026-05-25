It Support Engineer
Looking to combine hands-on IT support with development-oriented work at one of the world’s most famous game companies? Supercell is now looking for an IT Support Engineer to join its global IT team in Helsinki!
What you'll be doing
In this role, you’ll combine high-quality end-user support with modern AI-driven development work, helping make everyday life smoother for Supercell employees around the world.
In this role, you’ll work broadly across user support, device management, automation, and AI-assisted workflows. Your responsibilities range from solving demanding first- and second-line support cases to improving internal processes and building smarter ways of working with AI tools.
Examples of your work may include improving ticket handling with AI-assisted workflows, developing internal Slack automations, supporting onboarding processes, and helping colleagues adopt practical AI tools in their daily work. The role combines operational support responsibilities with continuous development work, and we hope you enjoy both hands-on troubleshooting and improving the bigger picture.
What makes you a great fit?
You might be the person we’re looking for if you enjoy solving technical problems while also proactively improving how work gets done. You’re someone who takes ownership, communicates clearly, and enjoys working closely with people in a highly collaborative environment.
We hope you’re curious about AI beyond the hype and already have practical experience using modern AI tools to improve workflows, automate tasks, or solve real-life challenges. Most importantly, you’re motivated to continuously learn, experiment, and make everyday IT support smarter and more efficient.
What you have
4–8 years of relevant IT experience, ideally combining user support and broader IT development responsibilities.
Hands-on experience using AI tools such as Claude, Copilot, or similar in day-to-day work.
Experience with workflow automation, prompt engineering, or AI-assisted process development.
Experience managing devices with MDM solutions.
Ability to solve technical issues related to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android environments.
Proactive and self-driven working style combined with a strong service mindset.
Full working proficiency in English.
Would be nice if you also have
Experience with automation platforms, API integrations or process automation.
Familiarity with collaboration and meeting room tools such as Slack and Zoom.
Experience with lifecycle management processes.
Why you will love it at Supercell
If you love tech and games, Supercell is the place for you.
You’ll get to work with a really skilled and nice bunch of people that do everything to make sure that you feel at home at Supercell and that you are set up for success!
Grow your expertise in a highly skilled international IT environment where learning never stops.
You’ll be given both freedom and responsibility.
You’ll get to work with the newest tools and technologies. Supercell will offer you everything that you need to succeed in your role - the rest is up to you!
Practicalities
This is a full-time and permanent position starting in October 2026. The role will be located in Helsinki, and we hope you are able to work at the office at least two days per week as part of a hybrid model.
Recruitment process timeline:
Initial phone interviews with aTalent: week 24
Interview rounds with Supercell: week 25 – week 27
Final decisions and selections: by Fri 3.7.2026
Sounds like you? Please submit your CV and motivation letter in PDF-format in English by the latest 4th of June via our application system.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Interested?
Then just apply here
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