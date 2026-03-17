Lead Audio Designer
A unique opportunity to take the lead on audio creation for iconic Supercell games within an independent, creative environment, in a role that merges sound design expertise with production responsibilities!
We’re looking for a Lead Audio Designer to raise the bar of music and sound design, for both our new and live games. You’ll be joining our central audio team (Audio Lab) and collaborating with our development teams, audio vendors, composers, and licensors to deliver a world-class audio experience to our players.
Our Audio Designers operate as independent producers, having responsibility for all audio needs of our game teams. This means you will manage your own sound studio, audio libraries, and audio hardware and equipment as you see fit. You will need to have experience developing audio for both existing and new IPs, and audio production or outsourcing should also not be new topics for you, as well as experience with the game development lifecycle.
What You'll Be Doing
Create the best possible music and sound design for our games, overseeing the quality of the work and setting the bar for excellence.
Integrate audio design into the development process, creating a collaborative relationship with game teams and external partners.
Identify and define technical and tooling audio requirements to our programming teams and assure they're met.
Assist Supercell teams with any audio/music outsourcing needs.
Foster a collaborative, quality-driven and sustainable game audio work environment.
What You Have
Previous games industry experience leading audio creation (mobile or console)
A positive attitude and an ability to work on numerous projects simultaneously
Ability to produce and compose music in a wide variety of styles and moods
Ability to create high quality sound effects supporting and elevating gameplay
Ability to proactively assess the audio needs of games and game teams
Ability to plan and prioritise both your own and your partners’ work
Working knowledge of DAWs such as Reaper, Cubase, Logic, Ableton Live etc.
Working knowledge of audio editors, effects, virtual instruments - and working with video
Working knowledge of game audio tech/middleware such as FMOD, Wwise, Unity audio
Ability to write scripts and direct voice sessions
Ability to work within various technical constraints and still deliver quickly when needed
Ability to take feedback and act effectively on it
Curiosity to AI tooling to allow audio designers to focus on high impact work
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams, and we will provide a fully equipped sound studio for you to use.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.