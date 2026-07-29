Live Ops Designer, Hay Day
We are looking for a Live Ops Game Designer to join the Hay Day team to drive player engagement and business growth through live operations and monetisation-related initiatives.
As a Live Ops Designer, you own and execute on multiple areas of the game, all while providing unmatched player experiences. You will get to dream up and build out fresh, innovative events that keep our players surprised and entertained. At the same time, you will constantly iterate on our live ops framework to ensure it serves as a high-quality platform for our most loyal fans, as well as for those just joining the farm. Balancing world-class player experiences with business growth should be second nature to you. You design so that players invest in the game because they love it, knowing it will enrich their journey for years to come.
We are seeking a designer driven by a passion for crafting world-class game experiences. You should be someone who takes Hay Day seriously yet recognises that a touch of silliness is vital for true success. You naturally consider every edge case but understand that working in isolation always creates blind spots. If you possess exceptional talent, a growth-oriented mindset, and the drive to tackle remarkably difficult design hurdles while having fun, then it is time for you to join our farm!
Read more about the team, flannel, the big mistake and nothing bad in this article we made.
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborate with the Hay Day Live Ops team to plan and maintain the calendar, balancing events, economy, and content drops so players always have something new to engage.
Plan and execute ways to deliver fresh game experiences through creatively remixing existing game capabilities.
Generate creative design ideas for new events and monetization mechanics.
Plan the live ops economy design, ensuring the players always have intuitive incentives to engage with the calendar.
Work closely with marketing to align event narratives, timing, and messaging, so players get a consistent, understandable experience across the game.
Proactively coordinate with the broader Hay Day team to keep live ops plans aligned with everything else happening in the game.
Iterate on designs collaboratively and keep evolving them.
Quickly deconstruct key games and market shifts, and share insights with the team.
Participate in shaping the wider direction of the game, as an integral part of the design team.
Cultivate a culture of inclusiveness, where good ideas can come from anyone.
What You Have
At least 5 years of experience in live-service, free-to-play mobile games.
Demonstrated track record in running and growing a live free-to-play game.
Experience with live ops tooling.
Deep understanding of engagement drivers in live service games.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to apply them to your work.
Relentless problem solver who is also not afraid to ask for help.
Sharp communicator who frames conflicting perspectives and trade-offs succinctly.
Patient collaborator who listens first, builds others up and always offers help.
Comfortable with ambiguity and high autonomy in a fast-paced environment.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working within a long-lived codebase and design systems, filling in gaps as needed.
Background in free-to-play monetization design.
Experience balancing and iterating on live events through testing.
Deep knowledge of Hay Day/casual genre audiences.
Experience shipping major game features or games.
UX & UI design experience.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with the rest of the team, which is also based in the Finnish capital.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.