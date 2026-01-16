Live Ops Manager, Hay Day
Come drive the growth of Supercell’s games through owning and executing live operations! You will have the unique opportunity to work on some of the world's biggest and most recognizable mobile games and directly shape how they are being operated for millions of players every day.
As a Live Ops Manager, you will deliver on goals for the growth of your game by channeling your razor-sharp focus on performance, economy balance, and operational excellence. Delivering fantastic player experiences while maximizing long-term commercial success is a balance you actively design and refine.
You will own the live events ecosystem, ensuring each event is built on a healthy, well-balanced economy that interacts seamlessly with the broader game economy. This includes designing reward structures, sinks, and pacing that create meaningful progression, fair monetization opportunities, and sustainable value for players across the lifetime of the game.
You will utilize game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimize existing and create new engagement strategies, with a strong focus on tailoring events to different player segments and progression levels rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will translate these strategies into highly engaging features and events, and continuously analyze and report on engagement and monetization performance –from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop and own a live ops and monetization strategy that balances player expectations with the company’s business goals, ensuring a sustainable approach to engagement and revenue growth.
Drive the day-to-day execution of the strategy by owning the schedule, targets, and overall success of in-game sales, offers, and live events, delivering experiences that are fun, engaging, well-balanced, and commercially effective.
Design and execute live events with a strong understanding of the in-game and live ops economy, ensuring rewards, progression, and monetization interact healthily with the broader game economy and support long-term engagement sustainability.
Ensure live events are thoughtfully tailored to different player segments and progression levels, avoiding one-size-fits-all solutions and creating meaningful experiences for both new and long-term players.
Plan and maintain a well-balanced event cadence that supports daily, weekly, and monthly engagement layers, ensuring appropriate pacing, variety, and freshness across the live calendar.
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate, and continuously improve live ops, and coordinate their development with relevant cross-functional stakeholders.
Work closely with cross-functional teams – including game design, analytics, engineering, art, and marketing – to improve the player experience across short-, mid-, and long-term horizons through new features, live improvements, and ongoing optimizations.
Together with game analysts, conduct quantitative analysis to provide key insights into product performance, evaluate the impact of live initiatives, and uncover opportunities for further engagement and monetization.
Conduct A/B and multivariate tests to optimize game retention, engagement, monetization, and economic balance.
Bring to the team a strong understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops practices, feature design, economy-driven event systems, and monetization mechanics, applying learnings thoughtfully within the Hay Day ecosystem.
What You Have
At least 5 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games
Demonstrated track record and experience in running and growing a live free-to-play game
Sound product judgment, ability to formulate live ops strategy and present clear, measurable key results that will lead to achieving business goals
Hands-on approach and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences
Strong experience in designing liveops systems that take into account the overall economy of the game, monetization expectations and player experience
Deep understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned
Extensive knowledge of live operations and monetization trends within the free-to-play business model
Where You'll Be
This role can be based either in our Helsinki or London Studio.
There will be some travel expectations with this role to help build relationships, as stakeholders are based in both locations.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.