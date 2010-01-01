LLM Engineer
Supercell AI team drives the companywide AI agenda and acts as the subject matter expert team for all AI related topics. Supercell is known for its small teams that can deliver global hit games. We want to equip our employees with the right tools to keep them super efficient and effective in the AI era, and automate internal and player facing repetitive tasks using agents and bots. We are now preparing for a future where humans and agent team members works seamlessly side-by-side.
We are looking for an experienced LLM Engineer that has built sophisticated production grade agentic LLM applications. Do you always know which are the strengths and weaknesses of the latest LLM models? Are you a prompt engineering, RAG and MCP wizard? Do you know how to build smart adaptable agentic applications? If yes, we can provide you with an interesting role in a high-impact and collaborative team.
In this role you will act as our LLM and agent expert working closely with our teams implementing LLMs into our workflows. You might spend some time for example embedded in one of our amazing game teams, build bots for serving our players, build agents for drawing insights from social media, help our experts automate parts of their work or design completely new virtual team members for us.
Responsibilities
Monitor developments in the LLM and agents space and assess suitability of relevant technologies for our use
Maintain a suite of recommended LLM and agent technologies and document the best ways how our teams can access these technologies safely
Work closely with our game and other teams in implementing LLM and agentic projects helping our employees be more productive and providing a better experience for our players
Support our internal teams in applying LLM and agentic technologies to streamline their work and provide expert advice on best practices
Define and implement a robust evaluation and monitoring systems for our production LLM powered systems ensuring safety, reliability and performance at scale
Requirements
Experience building production grade LLM and agentic applications
Expert level knowledge of core LLM and agentic concepts including RAG, CoT, reasoning models, memory, fine-tuning, tool use, self-correction
Good understanding of the different multi-agent system design patterns and their suitability for different kinds of use cases
Good software development skills and ability to quickly build robust production ready solutions for internal use cases
Good problem solving skills
Ability to communicate about technical concepts clearly to non-technical audiences
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Positive can do attitude
Experience from gaming industry or passion for gaming
PhD in ML preferred
Relevant technologies and platforms
LLMs: GPT, Claude, Llama, Mistral, Gemma
Agent technologies: OpenAI Agents & GPTs, Anthropic Agents, MCP, LangGraph, Amazon Bedrock Agents
ML: PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX
Data: Python, Databricks, Spark
Cloud: AWS, GCP
Infra: Docker. Kubernetes, Redis
Vector databases: Pinecone, Chroma, pgvector
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.