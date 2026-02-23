Market & Competitor Intelligence Analyst
We are looking for a Market & Competitor Intelligence Analyst to join our Game Research team in Helsinki. We are an interdisciplinary group committed to empowering decision-making in Supercell games through player and market insights. United by our passion for games, curiosity about human behavior, and dedication to scientific rigor, we are looking for someone who shares our enthusiasm to decode “what’s happening” and the “why” underneath it.
This is the first dedicated Market & Competitor Intelligence role in-house. While this is an individual contributor position, the scope and impact are significant. You will help shape how this function is built — defining frameworks, setting standards, and establishing how we think about market and competitive intelligence across Supercell.
In this role, you will elevate our market awareness and competitive sharpness across the portfolio. You’ll own macro-level market understanding across genres, sub-genres, and geographies, and build structured intelligence on competitor titles and companies to inform product and portfolio decisions.
If you are passionate about understanding how markets move, how games win, and how companies operate, and turning that into clear, decision-shaping insights — this role is for you.
What You'll Be Doing
Connect our games to the bigger market: Keep a close pulse on gaming markets across genres and regions. Track what competitors are doing in product design, features, live-ops, and monetisation. Combine external data (Sensor Tower, GameRefinery, etc.) with internal knowledge to form a clear view of where things are heading.
Uncover what makes competitor games tick (or don’t): Deconstruct the core loops, systems, progression, events, monetisation and economy to explain not just how a game works, but why it works — and what our games could learn from it.
Spot meaningful signals early: Identify meaningful patterns, shifts, and early signals across the market and competitive space. Highlight what’s gaining traction, what’s changing, and where new opportunities may be forming.
Turn insights into actions through close cross-team collaborations: Build a solid understanding of competitor titles and companies — how they design, operate, and grow — and translate that into concrete implications for our games. Work closely with game teams, data, live-ops, and leadership to make sure insights actually get used.
Here are examples of things you might work on:
Set up a market and competitor monitoring system to track performance, key product movements, and emerging high-growth competitors
Break down a competitor game in depth — map its progression, event cadence, monetisation and economy systems — connect product updates to business performance, and explain clearly to game teams what makes it work (or not)
Spot a shift in live-ops mechanics or monetisation structures across the market and highlight what we could learn from it
Size the opportunity for an innovative or genre-defining game by combining market benchmarks with bottom-up, player-based estimation
Analyze a competitor studio’s portfolio moves or operating model and distill the strategic implications
And many other things. We expect you to take ownership, work independently, think creatively, and drive the topics you believe matter.
What You Have
Think clearly and enjoy messy problems. You like making sense of complex markets. You’re comfortable with numbers and sizing models, and you know how to break games down into systems — core loops, monetisation, live-ops — to understand what makes them work. You know your way around different data sources, but you are able to connect dots, form hypotheses, and surface insights even when there’s limited existing data to work with
Care deeply about games. You play them. You think about them. You notice why something feels good or doesn’t. You’re curious about why a game would succeed or fail — and you’re just as curious about how the companies behind them operate.
Are comfortable working with data. You’ve used tools like Sensor Tower or GameRefinery before. You don’t mind digging into data using SQL, Tableau, or similar tools. You value the intellectual rigor in your work, but don’t need to wait for perfect data to form hypotheses and a perspective.
Communicate concisely and clearly. You turn analysis into clear thinking. You can talk to designers, analysts, marketers, or leadership without hiding behind jargon or 100-page decks.
Collaborate across disciplines. You’re comfortable working with designers, live-ops and monetisation team, data analysts, marketing, and leadership. You know how to adapt your communication to different audiences and build trust across functions through a hands-on, grounded approach.
Value ownership and autonomy. You’re comfortable working independently in a fast-moving, sometimes messy environment. You care about doing good work, you’re open to feedback, happy to be proven wrong at times (then we learn together!) and focused on impact over credit.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
4+ years in market intelligence, strategy, consulting, gaming analytics, or related fields
But as people learn and grow at different paces, we do NOT want to make years of experience a mandatory requirement to candidates
Experience building structured competitive intelligence programs
Strong understanding of the mobile gaming ecosystem and its monetisation models
Where You'll Be
The position is based in Helsinki, where most of the live game teams are located.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
