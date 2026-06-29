Marketing Manager, Korea
At Supercell, we craft immersive game worlds that inspire millions. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. We believe that the best teams make the best games — this is your chance to bring our games to life in APAC.
We're looking for a Marketing Manager to join our APAC Marketing Team to drive regional marketing campaigns and initiatives in Korea. This role requires strong campaign management, cross-functional collaboration, and a deep understanding of the Korean market.
The ideal candidate is an operator, collaborator, and problem-solver — capable of turning strategy into high-quality, locally resonant campaigns. As Marketing Manager, you will own end-to-end integrated campaign and program delivery for Supercell’s games in Korea — from planning through to live and post-campaign review.
You will work closely with the Regional Marketing Lead on regional priorities, resourcing, and escalation; with Marketing Strategists to turn campaign direction into go-to-market plans; and lead integrated execution alongside local specialists across social, community, creator, esports, partnerships, and media.
What You'll Be Doing
Own integrated go-to-market planning and delivery for marketing campaigns, activations, and initiatives in Korea.
Translate regional marketing strategy into concrete, high-quality go-to-market plans and campaign briefs ready for cross-functional and senior stakeholder review.
Serve as the primary integration point across social, community, creator, esports, partnerships, and media workstreams.
Lead day-to-day campaign and program delivery in partnership with Marketing Strategists, Regional Marketing leadership, local execution teams, game teams, central marketing, and external partners.
Balance quality and impact; recommend prioritization and scope adjustments when needed.
Run structured campaign kick-offs with clear roles, POCs, timelines, deliverables, and escalation paths.
Set creative and quality standards for market-facing activations; review outputs for brand and local fit.
Lead regular planning and status cadence with Marketing Strategists and Regional Marketing leadership; proactively share local market performance, sentiment, and learnings with stakeholders.
What You Have
8+ years of experience in managing integrated marketing campaigns in Korea — preferably mobile gaming, live-service, or entertainment.
Proven track record leading end-to-end marketing campaigns and programs — planning, cross-functional execution, creative production, campaign operations, launch, and post-campaign review.
Hands-on experience in digital, social, creator, influencer, and partnership marketing activations; understanding of local platforms, agencies, and channel execution (hands-on program ownership).
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent campaigns and partners with clear timelines, priorities, and accountability.
Experience working with agencies and production partners; comfortable briefing vendors and setting quality bars.
Excellent project management and prioritization — calm under ambiguity, proactive, ownership-minded, and effective when plans change.
Strong stakeholder communication — able to align game teams, Regional Marketing leadership, and partners; comfortable presenting plans and results to senior audiences.
Deep understanding of Supercell games.
Professional fluency in Korean and English (written and verbal).
Deep understanding of the Korean market — culture, media, agencies, platforms, player/consumer behaviour.
Experience working with international teams across time zones.
Based in Korea (Seoul); onsite/hybrid as required.
Willingness to travel to Helsinki, Japan, and other Supercell hubs as needed.
This is a full-time role based in Seoul, South Korea. You’ll work closely with colleagues also based in Helsinki, Japan, and other Supercell hubs, and with external partners and agencies based in Korea.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.