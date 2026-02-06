Marketing Producer, Clash Royale
We're seeking a Marketing Producer to bring operational excellence to Clash Royale. Step into the heart of a new global marketing organization, where you'll engage with an iconic game brand and captivate millions of dedicated gamers worldwide. We're looking for a highly structured and organised collaborator who take full ownership of their projects, being able to interpret strategic direction into a hands-on approach to realize the team’s creative visions. Join us and play a pivotal role in defining the future of game marketing.
You will work very closely with the Marketing Lead with all marketing initiatives, strategy, execution, and production for Clash Royale. This role requires strong project management expertise, with high attention to details - in reality this means being on top of operational marketing activities and key deliverables at all times. You are a strong communicator, who takes ownership and is passionate about our games and is continuously striving for better performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we communicate them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
All of this is way easier said than done. It takes vision, commitment, and super-talented (and perhaps slightly crazy) people who will pursue only the very best work possible. If that sounds like you (including the “slightly crazy” part), then let's chat!
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborate closely with the Marketing, Game Development and partners to define, execute and operationalise the marketing campaigns across multiple titles
Supporting the Marketing Lead on ensuring delivery of marketing initiatives
Guide the delivery of end-to-end marketing campaigns, coordinate with cross-functional teams
Develop project plans, timelines, and manage budgets for marketing initiatives
Track and update leadership on project budgets, ensuring efficient allocation of resources and adherence to project timelines
Ensure marketing efforts align with marketing strategy and project objectives/business goals
Conduct quality checks on marketing materials to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with brand standards
Manage end-to-end production processes for non-owned channels
Work closely with marketers on testing and implementation of new creatives, analyzing the results, and sharing learnings to improve the performance of future Marketing strategies and optimization
Manage existing partner relationships, in addition to sourcing new partners that will enable us to level up the quality and quantity of our initiatives
Foster a collaborative and creative environment, encouraging cross-functional teamwork and knowledge sharing within the Marketing Team
What You Have
Hands-on experience working on global, large-scale marketing campaigns
Agency or creative production experience
Extensive knowledge of marketing production, project management, outsourcing, able to understand and manage production pipelines end-to-end
Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
High level of attention to details
Ability to work independently and on a project basis
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving complex environment
Excellent domain of English language
Passionate about marketing and industry trends
Interest in gaming
Where You'll Be
This position is based in Helsinki, where most of Clash Royale team members are located.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.