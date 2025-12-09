Monetization Manager, Clash Royale
We are looking for a Monetization Manager to join the Clash Royale team to drive growth. You get to own and execute on direct monetization blocks, all while providing unmatched player experiences.
This is a unique opportunity to work on one of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world and directly shape how it is being operated for and enjoyed by millions of players every day.
We believe commercial success and fantastic player experience must go hand-in-hand. As a member of a game team, you will deliver on goals for the growth of your game by channeling a razor-sharp focus on performance and operational excellence to ensure you find the right balance.
You will utilize game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimize existing and formulate new monetization and pricing strategies, and then collaborate with cross-functional teams in order to translate these into player-facing features and offers. You will also analyze and report on engagement & monetization performance, from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives
What You'll Be Doing
Develop new monetization strategies that align with the motivations and behaviors of millions of players, across all stages of their player journey.
Own, plan and execute on all Supercell Store offers, constantly delivering to meet players’ expectations and needs while following company business goals.
Define, set up, and test new player segmentations across various offer types to further improve player experience and level up offer performance.
Track and evaluate results of your efforts on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis to ensure positive uplift in both the short and long term.
Constantly A/B test new content and offers, analyzing if they resulted in the desired outcome and to inform future experiments.
Identify new features and tools required to further improve monetization efforts of your game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders.
Collaborate with Live Ops Manager, Economy Manager, and Game Analysts to assure the monetization efforts for your game are contributing to long term success and have a positive impact on player experience.
What You Have
At least 5 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games.
Extensive knowledge of monetization strategies and trends within the free-to-play business model.
Prior experience planning and operating in-app offers in a live game, with a strong track record of achieving targeted business goals.
Good understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games.
Passionate about games monetization, with keen interest in business models including in-app purchases and subscriptions.
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making.
Constantly looking for new experiments and ways to improve performance, with the ability to make data driven decisions and recommendations.
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
