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London/Helsinki – hybrid – FullTime

Payments Manager, Player Platform

Supercell is building the best direct-to-player commerce platform in gaming. The Supercell Store gives players across all of our games a new way to interact with us directly. Behind it sits a fast-growing payments operation that’s already processing payments at a global scale.

We're looking for a Payments Manager to own and grow our external payment partner ecosystem. You'll manage the commercial relationships, negotiations, and strategic roadmap across all of the payment vendors and partners that power this platform. This covers global processors to regional payment methods to gift cards and distribution partners.

This is a hands-on, commercially important role. You'll negotiate deals, improve economics, expand into new markets and payment methods, manage fraud performance, and drive co-marketing opportunities, all while coordinating closely with engineering, finance, legal, and game teams. You won't be setting high-level corporate strategy from a slide deck. You'll be in the details, iterating on payments function day to day, and building the partnerships that let us serve players better in every market we're in.

What You'll Be Doing

Own our payment partner relationships

  • Be the primary point of contact for all payment vendors and commercial service providers

  • Maintain joint roadmaps with each partner and push them on feature development, operational improvements, and performance

  • Proactively identify, develop, and grow new payment partnerships. Size opportunities, assess strategic fit, and drive to a recommendation

  • Assess partnership performance through measurable KPIs, conduct post-mortems on key initiatives, and recommend improvements

  • Keep clear, current documentation so that internal stakeholders always know where things stand

Drive commercial outcomes

  • Own commercial negotiations across all payment partners: processing rates, FX terms, and contract renewals

  • Continuously improve economics: at our scale, basis points matter

  • Evaluate new commercial models

  • Assess new processor and distribution opportunities as they arise

Expand payment coverage globally

  • Identify and launch high-impact local payment methods in key regions

  • Support new purchasing models

  • Negotiate and drive co-marketing and joint activation opportunities with payment partners to support player acquisition, engagement, and monetization

  • Be the team's expert on the local payments landscape: market trends, emerging methods, regulatory changes, and player behavior

Manage fraud and risk performance

  • Track fraud, chargeback, and acceptance metrics across all processors

  • Balance fraud prevention with payment acceptance and help define and tune fraud rules with each partner, understanding their different approaches and capabilities

Coordinate across teams

  • Work closely with our payments engineering team day to day

  • Partner with finance and accounting on deal structure and the financial implications of different payment models

  • Collaborate with legal on compliance, contracting, and new market requirements

  • Drive payment initiatives to a clear recommendation, ensure alignment across internal teams on feasibility, commercial terms, and execution readiness, and manage execution day to day

What You Have

  • Deep experience in e-commerce payments, payment operations, or on the provider/processor side: you understand the payments value chain end to end

  • A proven track record negotiating commercial terms with payment vendors: rates, FX, fraud rules, and partnership structures

  • Experience managing a portfolio of external partners and holding them accountable to roadmaps and KPIs

  • Strong understanding of payments infrastructure: processors, fraud systems, payment methods, MOR vs. reseller models. You don't need to write code, but you need to understand what's technically feasible

  • Comfort with fraud and risk concepts, the ability to understand the tradeoffs and ask the right questions

  • Operational discipline and extreme attention to detail. There's a lot to track across partners, contracts, metrics, and compliance requirements

  • The ability to work cross-functionally with engineering, finance, legal, and game teams who all have different priorities and styles

  • Proven ability to manage a portfolio of parallel initiatives across different partners and timelines without dropping threads

  • Strong written and verbal communication, with a bias toward clarity and documentation

  • The confidence to form and defend a point of view on where our payments strategy should go

Would Be Nice if You Also Have

  • Gaming experience would be great

Where You'll Be

We are recruiting this role to be based in either our London or Helsinki Studio. With team members spread across both some travel will be required.

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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.

Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.

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About Supercell

Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.

Hey, You Might Love It Here!

Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.

You Are Not Your Job Title ™

Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.

Benefits and Compensation

Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.

Relocation? Yes!

No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!

Not Sure if You Should Apply?

Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.

Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team

Interested?
Then just apply here

We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

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