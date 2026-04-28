Platform Partnerships Director
This role is about building what's next for Supercell.
Supercell's games reach hundreds of millions of players. How players discover, engage with, and return to games is changing. New ecosystems are rewriting the rules. We're looking for a Platform Partnerships Director who understands these platforms and has the depth and ambition to shape how Supercell shows up on them.
You'll own the day-to-day execution and operational excellence of our key platform partnerships with companies like Meta, TikTok, Discord, Roblox, and the ecosystems emerging around them. You will stay ahead of how these platforms are evolving. You will have full ownership over the outcomes, and your role will sit at the heart of this evolution.
Platform companies hire partnership managers to grow their platforms. At Supercell, you're here to build for our players.
You'll have real ownership in a small, experienced team with a short decision-making chain. No one will tell you exactly what to do - you'll be expected to figure it out, take responsibility, and drive things forward. The games you're working with have audiences most publishers would envy, which means platforms want to work with us, and you have genuine leverage to move first on things that matter.
We think the best work comes from people who are ambitious, kind, and willing to be honest - including about failure. If that sounds like the environment where you do your best work, we'd like to meet you!
Who You Are
You have genuine depth in at least one major platform ecosystem, not just familiarity, but real operating knowledge. You understand how TikTok's discovery algorithm actually works, or how Discord's community dynamics differ from Meta's, or what makes a Roblox integration resonate versus fall flat. You've worked inside or closely with one of these ecosystems, and you know what good looks like.
You own results - the good and the bad. You take initiative, solve problems without waiting to be told, and default to trust while putting in the work to earn it. When something isn't working, you say so, and you fix it.
You're commercially sharp. Partnerships need to deliver measurable results - growth, engagement, discovery - and you're comfortable owning that accountability. You've been in commercial conversations, negotiated deals, and had budget lines with your name on them.
You're ambitious and comfortable with uncertainty. You're excited by early-access tests, first-to-market ideas, and problems with no established playbook. You shoot for the moon on the things that matter, and you know when to kill what isn't working and share what you learned.
You're genuinely curious about players. You understand how platforms shape culture and why that matters specifically for games. This isn't a nice-to-have; it's how you think.
You're confident and low-ego. You push back on partners when needed. You partner with and challenge internal teams with clarity and trust rather than politics. You celebrate the team's wins, not just your own. Winning is a shared outcome, not an individual goal.
You're forward-looking. You're tracking today's platforms. You're watching where discovery, distribution, and player engagement are heading next. You bring that perspective into your work, your team’s, and your partners.
What You'll Be Doing
Drive the operational backbone: Own the day-to-day management of key platform partnerships - planning cycles, QBRs, reporting, follow-ups, and execution tracking. Be the central point of contact, ensuring alignment and momentum across all parties.
Drive, Own, and Develop Strategic capabilities: transpose and translate high-level game & company strategy into a platform-specific sub-strategy.
Building relationships with key partners: able to quickly build rapport and trust with both internal and external partners and be a reliable partner who can represent Supercell at partner summits and events.
Own commercial outcomes: Play an active role in commercial conversations, manage relevant budgets or investment frameworks, and be accountable for the measurable impact of partnership activity - growth, discovery, engagement.
Bring platform-native insight: Go beyond what's publicly known about how each ecosystem operates. Translate discovery mechanics, creator dynamics, and distribution models into specific, actionable opportunities for our game teams.
Build scalable ways of working: Develop playbooks, templates, and processes that improve how Supercell works with platform partners. Bring structure and repeatability to partnership management, experimentation, and cross-team collaboration.
Lead discovery innovation: Help scope, coordinate, and execute early-stage platform experiments and new discovery initiatives, including platforms and formats that don't yet have a playbook. Ensure ideas become well-structured, accountable tests. Celebrate the learnings as much as the wins.
Influence strategic partnership development: Work closely with the Platform Partnerships lead on long-term strategy, joint planning, and prioritization. Contribute insight, data, and partner feedback to decision-making at the right level.
What You Have
Meaningful experience in platform partnerships, business development, or go-to-market roles where you owned outcomes.
Experience in the games industry is a must (mobile, PC, console, or adjacent gaming ecosystems).
Deep working knowledge of at least one major digital platform (TikTok, Meta, YouTube, Discord, Roblox) - you understand how its growth mechanics actually work, not just what the deck says.
A track record of building partnerships from early-stage through to scaled commercial impact: you've originated and grown something, not just maintained it.
Demonstrated understanding of platform-native growth models - creator ecosystems, UGC platforms, discovery algorithms, or alternative distribution channels
Comfort with commercial conversations: negotiating deals, managing partner investment, or owning a budget line
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 to 18 months, you will have:
Built a scalable operating model for platform partnerships across Supercell
Ensured partnerships run with strong structure, clarity, and consistent delivery
Delivered measurable commercial or growth impact across at least two major platform initiatives
Established Supercell as a trusted, high-quality, first-to-market partner in at least one emerging or next-gen ecosystem
Created a pipeline of structured experiments that are surfacing new discovery and engagement opportunities ahead of the market and shared what you learned from the ones that didn't work
Where You'll Be
There will be moderate travel required for the role:
Travel to regional offices in Europe, AMER, and APAC
Plus travel to partner HQs/points of contact
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.