Product Marketing Manager, Hay Day

We are looking for a product-driven Product Marketing Manager with a deep understanding of game development, live operations, and player insights. This role is embedded within the Hay Day game team, working closely with Product, Game Design, and Data to ensure we are making player-centric decisions that drive engagement, retention, and revenue.
The ideal candidate is passionate about analyzing player behavior, identifying opportunities for growth, and shaping the product roadmap to maximize its market impact. You will act as the bridge between the game team and the market, ensuring that new features and updates resonate with players and contribute to the long-term success of Hay Day.
This role requires a marketer mindset while also having strong analytical skills, a deep understanding of game development, and the ability to translate market and player insights into actionable product improvements. You will work cross-functionally with teams across Product, Data, UA, and Live Ops to ensure that Hay Day continues to grow and evolve in meaningful ways.
Responsibilities
Player Insights: Analyze player behavior, engagement trends, and competitor strategies to inform product marketing initiatives. Use these insights to craft feature positioning, player messaging, and go-to-market strategies that enhance engagement and retention.
Feature Positioning & Go-To-Market Strategy: Partner with the game team to develop compelling positioning for new features, ensuring they meet player needs. Drive product marketing strategies that highlight key differentiators, enhance feature adoption, and maintain long-term player interest.
CRM & Lifecycle Marketing: Work with CRM and Live Ops teams to build personalized player communication strategies, leveraging in-game messaging, email, push notifications, and segmentation to increase engagement, retention, and monetization.
Product Roadmap Influence: Act as a key stakeholder in shaping the feature pipeline, bringing a market perspective to game updates and content planning.
ASO & Store Optimization: Partner with Growth teams to refine App Store Optimization (ASO) strategies and ensure product positioning is competitive across key markets.
Cross-Functional Alignment: Bridge the gap between marketing, community and product teams, ensuring alignment on game strategy, audience targeting, and business goals.
Requirements
5+ years of Product Marketing experience in gaming, entertainment, or a digital consumer product.
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret game data and market trends to influence decision-making.
Deep understanding of live games, player engagement strategies, and monetization models.
Experience collaborating closely with game developers, data analysts, and product teams to drive in-game improvements.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to present complex insights and influence stakeholders.
Passion for gaming, player experience, and product innovation.
Based in or willing to relocate to Helsinki.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.