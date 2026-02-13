Product Lead, Project R.I.S.E
We are looking for a senior product leader to join a new game and play a crucial role in driving the strategy, roadmap, and plans to prepare for global readiness. You will have the unique opportunity to work on a new Supercell title, and directly shape how that game will be operated and enjoyed by millions of players for years to come.
At Supercell, we believe that small teams that find a way to work well together have the potential to create memorable games. It’s important that each team member takes pride in their work and knows what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players. As a Product Lead, you will be responsible for the live operations and monetization strategy of the game and collaborate with key game team stakeholders to make sure the right features, content, and tools are in place in order for the game to be a commercial success. You will own the full strategy and planning for live ops, monetization and economy, and work directly with the Game Lead on key activities including business planning and go to market strategy.
If you think that describes you, then we’d love to hear from you!
What You'll Be Doing
Key stakeholder in the game leadership team, working directly with the Game Lead and collaborating closely with your peers across other functions
Support the Game Lead on strategic activities including business strategy, planning, and go to market strategy for soft launch, global launch and post launch live operations
Develop and own the live ops and monetization strategy for the game, taking into account audience expectations and the required milestones and target metrics
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops of the game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders. Define clear and measurable goals for each initiative driven and understand how it will lead to achieving your business goals.
Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics
Ensure your team's decision making is based on a foundation of solid data and player insights, collaborating closely with key stakeholders across Game Analytics and Research, and continuously assess whether you are prioritizing the highest impact opportunities to improve the player experience and reach your business goals.
Work closely with key cross functional stakeholders across Game Analytics, Research, Live Operations & Monetization, and Marketing, ensuring close alignment with each stakeholder and identifying opportunities for collaboration and growth
What You Have
7+ years of work experience, with at least 3+ years in a leadership role with product ownership and/or team lead responsibilities.
Prior experience on a free-to-play mobile game that has been operated for multiple years with a strong track record of driving sustained growth
Strong understanding of live operations, monetization, and economy and how these capabilities interact with one another and contribute to business success.
Passionate about live operations, ready to be hands on when needed and with a clear vision on how to build and manage a high performing team of operators.
Able to work effectively and drive collaboration within a cross discipline game team including design, engineering, UI/UX, art, and other key functions.
Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience running live operations for the Chinese market
Working proficiency in Mandarin
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Shanghai office. If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Shanghai,China. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
Hey, you Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not sure if you should apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S. Here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.