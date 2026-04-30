Product Manager
Supercell is building direct relationships with players through the Supercell Store and other direct-to-consumer (D2C) products. D2C is already a significant element of each game’s P&L, and key to Supercell’s mission to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. We're building on that momentum by embedding a dedicated D2C owner inside each game team.
We're looking for a Product Manager, D2C to take full ownership of a single game's direct-to-consumer business. You'll sit inside the game team, work shoulder-to-shoulder with the game's leadership, and be the one person whose entire job is growing the game's D2C success. A central platform team handles the infrastructure: the commerce surfaces, payments, checkout, fraud, delivery, compliance, and you will partner closely with them to develop new features. Your focus will be on planning and pulling the commercial and creative levers: how to build direct relationships, how to message, what to sell, and how to rally the game team to grow.
This is a role for someone who thrives on influence rather than authority. You won't have direct reports, but you'll have the backing of game team leadership to mobilize live ops and monetization, marketing and community, engineering, art, analytics and QA behind a shared plan. The right person is a natural operator and collaborator with strong commercial instincts, a deep understanding of live game economies, and the ability to make D2C feel like a natural extension of the game - not a side project.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the game's D2C strategy
Build and own the game's D2C Growth Strategy: define targets, identify the key growth pillars, and map concrete initiatives to move the numbers
Be accountable for KPIs that drive success: D2C revenue share, conversion, retention, top-of-funnel, etc.
Review performance regularly with game leadership, course-correct based on data, and always know what's next to move the needle
Do this with a player-first mindset. We want to grow the relationship for the long-term, not over-fit on short-term wins
Design A/B tests, work with Analytics to evaluate results, and assess every activation: what worked, what didn't, what to scale
Design and implement the offer calendar
Design the Store offer roadmap aligned with the game's live ops cadence, seasonal moments, and content releases
Partner with the game's monetization leadership to own the economy impact of Store offers and ensure Store strategy is a well-integrated part of the wider monetization strategy, not an isolated silo
Allocate and manage the game's live ops budget for D2C activations
Drive traffic and conversion
Partner with Marketing and Community to grow Store visits and convert visitors
Plan campaigns, freebie-to-upsell funnels, creator activations, and community events that bring players to the Store
Ensure D2C is part of every major commercial moment, not an afterthought
Build D2C into our regular communications channels
Shape the Store development roadmap
Work with the central Store team to prioritize which platform features your game needs next
Provide clear, game-specific requirements and feedback on new tools, offer types, and UX improvements
Embed D2C thinking into the game’s development and design
Be in the room when new features, content, and systems are designed, so D2C is considered early in the process
Align with design and engineering so Store features and campaigns line up with feature release
Be an inspiring, transparent coordinator so that when you need to gather engineering, community, art and QA resources, it doesn’t end up feeling like a major tax on the team
Uphold the game's quality bar
Write QA plans for Store activations and coordinate with game team QA
The Store must feel like a seamless extension of the game experience
What You Have
Experience managing live game commercial operations: monetization, live ops, or game product management. You understand game economies, seasonal content cadences, and what makes it worth it for players to invest
Strong commercial and analytical mindset: comfortable owning revenue KPIs, running A/B tests, interpreting cohort data, and making data-backed decisions
An inspiring coordinator: The ability to influence and mobilize cross-functional teammates without positional authority
Understanding of mobile gaming communities: creators, Discord, Reddit, social channels, and how they drive player behavior
Operational discipline: you can run a calendar, track dozens of moving pieces, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks
D2C or web store experience in gaming is a strong plus, but not required if you bring the right commercial and product instincts
Experience running a P&L, leading a business vertical, or managing a smaller game's commercial performance is a strong plus
Where You'll Be
This role is going to be based onsite in our Helsinki office!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.