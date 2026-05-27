Product Marketing Manager, Brawl Stars
In the Brawl Stars marketing team, your four Ps are Passion, People, Pop, and Peculiarity! To succeed in this role, the team keeps talking about Creativity, Creativity, Creativity. You might be the missing fourth C if you can create catchier copy than this!
Brawl Stars is one of the biggest mobile games in the world, with 100M+ monthly active players and a content machine that ships at a pace few studios can match. We're looking for a Product Marketing Manager to own the go-to-market execution for our updates, seasons, and IP collaborations – turning every launch into a moment that players and creators can't stop talking about. This is a senior individual contributor role. You'll sit at the intersection of game development, creative production, and community – then make sure the world notices.
You'll report to the Live Ops Marketing Lead and work closely with cross-functional teams across game development, live ops, community, art, and analytics. We want someone with sharp creative instincts, a bias for action, and the ability to think strategically while shipping at high velocity.
We are looking for a seasoned creative marketer with product marketing experience who thrives in a multifunctional, uber-collaborative environment and is obsessed with delivering the best player experience. We value those who bring a fresh perspective, enjoy experimentation, and thrive in an environment that challenges traditional norms.
The Product Marketing Manager will be part of the Brawl Stars game team within the Live Ops Marketing pillar, bridging the gap between the marketing and product teams. Brawl Stars ships at a pace few studios can match – major updates every few weeks, each accompanied by trailers, social content, creator activations, and community campaigns. This role is the engine behind all of it: ensuring every launch moment is crafted with care, lands with impact, and converts into pure fandom.
From marketing strategy to in-game communication execution, this person loves to think strategically while getting their hands dirty. They have sharp creative instincts – the kind of person who can give clear, specific feedback on a trailer cut, a social post, or a visual concept – combined with exceptional communication and project management skills to bring together all marketing stakeholders: producers, communities, brand, creative and art direction, esports, regional/local activations, analysts, and researchers.
You can have your particular skill (or two), and we don't expect you to be perfect in everything. What's more important is your creative eye, your ability to elevate content at speed, and your eagerness to help build a love for the game that delivers our players a seamless and immersive experience.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the go-to-market planning and creative execution for Brawl Stars updates, seasons, chapters, and IP collaborations – from concept through delivery and retrospective.
Drive creative direction for marketing campaigns – working with in-house artists, video producers, and external partners to produce trailers, social content, and launch assets that hit the right tone and quality bar. You don't just manage creative, you elevate it.
Collaborate with the game team to shape how features and content are revealed and positioned – co-designing animations, teasers, and in-game communication that build anticipation and drive engagement.
Partner with community managers and the content creator ecosystem to ensure every launch is amplified organically – designing moments that give creators something worth making content about.
Coordinate go-to-market plans for evergreen marketing campaigns for new features, content, or updates designed to engage our global audience. Collaborate with regional teams to amplify these tentpoles with local flavor and cultural relevance.
Develop a deep understanding of the game and business, including existing features, product roadmap, and live operations. Coordinate global marketing efforts and align with product and business goals.
Strategize and operationalize player communication inside and outside the game, including pop-ups, push notifications, platform features, and store optimization (ASO).
Collaborate with Marketing Analytics and Business & Operations stakeholders to analyze campaign performance and apply learnings to inform future campaigns for constant performance improvement.
Identify and develop growth levers through marketing via rigorous AB testing, scaling up initiatives that drive meaningful business growth.
Build repeatable creative frameworks and production rhythms that allow the team to deliver consistently at high velocity without sacrificing quality.
What You Have
5+ years of experience in product marketing, ideally in the gaming industry and/or entertainment
Strong creative instincts – you can give clear, actionable feedback on a trailer, a social post, or a campaign concept. You understand what makes content land with an audience.
A solid understanding of social platforms and content culture, especially among younger audiences. You know what trends and why.
A deep understanding of the game/product development process and lifecycle management.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, influencers, and esports) with a good understanding of how they can work together to deliver growth.
Analytical skills to assess market data and campaign performance – you use data to sharpen creative decisions, not replace them.
Experience giving detailed feedback and communicating direction between both internal teams and external partners while respecting schedules.
Excellent project management skills – you can run multiple launches in parallel, keep stakeholders aligned, and still care about the details.
Growth mindset with a passion for marketing, innovation, and risk-taking.
You are a team player and communicate excellently in English.
Strong analytical skills to assess market data and product-specific performance.
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.