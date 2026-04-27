Product Marketing Manager, Clash of Clans (external)
Clash of Clans is one of the most successful mobile games ever made, and we're looking for a Product Marketing Manager to accelerate Clash of Clans' growth over the next three years and beyond. This is a senior individual contributor role. You'll connect brand, UA, creative, and data science — then turn that into campaigns that grow revenue and installs.
You'll report directly to the Marketing Lead and work closely with cross-functional teams across game, economy, UA, creative, and analytics. We want someone with a clear point of view who can take ownership, drive decisions, and set a higher standard for how we market Clash of Clans.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop a deep understanding of the game and business, incl. existing features, product roadmap, and live operations. Coordinate global marketing efforts and drive alignment with the product and business goals.
Work closely with the game team to relay market demands and potential improvements. Drive and facilitate cross-functional collaboration and build trustworthy connections across Game Development, Game Operations, and other Marketing disciplines.
Identify and develop growth levers through marketing via rigorous AB testing, scaling up initiatives that drive meaningful business growth.
Partner with the game team and community team to build marketing strategies around major content launches and seasonal moments, ensuring UA, creative, and brand work together to maximise impact. Translate brand positioning into structured, repeatable creative hypotheses and test frameworks.
Develop a sharp, data-driven understanding of who we're targeting and how to reach them effectively. Partner with Analytics to evolve player profiles beyond existing players — identifying lapsed segments, new audiences, and high-value cohorts. Translate audience insights into actionable creative and channel strategy.
Drive the direction to extend Clash of Clans' presence beyond its core community, reaching new and lapsed players through emerging and non-endemic channels\;Identify and test channels beyond traditional mobile UA (CTV, OOH, podcast, partnerships, CRM). Input into a CRM strategy — push, email, and re-engagement — in partnership with the game's Product Manager.
Build measurement that actually tells us what's working and what isn't. As the primary partner to Analytics and Data Science, you will: Define season- and campaign-level KPIs that link marketing activity directly to game health metrics. Build frameworks that help leadership make confident business decisions across all marketing channels. Own longer-term measurement thinking including lifetime value modelling and cross-channel attribution.
Partner with the UA team on the Clash of Clans performance marketing goals and strategy, encompassing paid acquisition, ASO, creative development, and organic search.
What You Have
Experience and strong understanding in product marketing and performance marketing - ideally within mobile gaming
Solid understanding of performance marketing mechanics, not just the outputs
Strong analytical skills; comfortable working with large datasets and interpreting complex measurement frameworks
Experience partnering with Data Science or Analytics teams to build business cases and drive measurement strategy
A structured thinker who can develop frameworks and operating rhythms, not just respond to briefs
Experience on a live-service game or subscription product with strong retention dynamics
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Excellent communication skills — equally comfortable presenting to leadership and hands on with creative or data teams
Familiarity with media mix modelling, incrementality testing, or P-ROI frameworks
Experience managing or influencing creative production pipelines at scale
International marketing experience across Europe and North America
Where You'll Be
This position can be based in London or Helsinki, the two locations where the Clash of Clans team is based.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.