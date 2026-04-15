Regional Marketing Lead, EMEA
As Regional Marketing Lead for EMEA, you oversee Supercell’s marketing and market development across the region, driving player acquisition, engagement, and brand growth in key markets including UK and France with a special focus on Germany. You’ll lead localized marketing activations, shape market strategies, and ensure Supercell’s presence feels deeply local, authentic, and player-first.
You’ll help define regional priorities and ensure local efforts contribute meaningfully to Supercell’s broader goals and long-term vision. This role combines creative marketing leadership with strong market development expertise, balancing brand impact with measurable business results.
Working closely with game marketing leads, partnership managers, global creative and localization teams, and central operations, you’ll deliver impactful in-market activations that bring Supercell’s games and communities to life. You’ll also lead media and partnership strategy across EMEA, building strong relationships with event organizers, gaming media, and key regional partners. In collaboration with the central Influencer Lead and Regional Influencer Manager, you’ll help grow and manage creator and influencer relationships to amplify Supercell’s voice.
As a regional leader, you’ll ensure strong cross-functional alignment between local markets and global teams, translating global strategy into effective regional execution. You’ll also contribute to broader marketing and partnership planning, performance insights, and team development.
You’ll build and lead a cross-functional team spanning localized marketing, media planning, influencer and event marketing, community, and partnerships. Your focus will be on driving clarity, performance, and cohesion across the team.
What You'll Be Doing
Regional Strategy & Leadership
Own regional marketing leadership for EMEA, connecting Supercell’s games with players through authentic, locally resonant marketing, partnerships, and activations that ultimately support priority market growth.
Work with Game Marketing Leads to align regional activities with each game’s overall marketing strategy and creative direction.
Collaborate closely with EMEA and DACH game strategists / marketers to plan and execute in-market campaigns, events, and localized content initiatives.
Lead activations in EMEA across media, influencers, events, and community — ensuring each initiative reflects Supercell’s values and resonates with local players.
Identify and unlock regional marketing and partnership opportunities — analysing audience behaviour, player trends, and cultural nuances to guide where and how Supercell shows up in each market.
Partner with the Head of International Marketing to shape regional priorities and ensure local efforts contribute to Supercell’s long-term growth goals.
Leadership & People Management
Plan, hire and manage a multi-functional and a multi-market team over time including a mix of full time staff and contractors covering media, influencers, events, community, creator management, and business development and partnership disciplines.
Set and communicate clear goals, drive executional excellence, and cultivate a team culture rooted in Supercell’s values.
Provide strategic mentorship and operational coaching, drive clarity of roles, expectations, and development plans.
Marketing & Partnership Execution
Develop and execute local media plans — tailoring Supercell’s presence across the platforms and channels that matter most in EMEA with a focus on Germany.
Build and maintain partnerships with creators, influencers, media outlets, platforms, and event teams to strengthen Supercell’s local ecosystem.
Develop and deliver localized go-to-market and live service plans for new launches, feature updates, and seasonal campaigns.
Ensure all creative content and media activations are locally resonant, mobile-first, and globally consistent.
Track and evaluate campaign performance across growth and brand KPIs, reporting key learnings and opportunities for optimization.
Collaborate with Marketing and Game Leadership to prioritize initiatives that drive progress toward Supercell’s 2027 strategic goals.
Community & Player Engagement
Support regional community managers to capture and act on player feedback, ensuring campaigns stay grounded in real player perspectives.
Foster meaningful relationships with local gaming communities, ensuring Supercell’s engagement feels genuine and culturally relevant.
Champion Supercell’s player-first philosophy through authentic storytelling, transparent communication, and strong creator partnerships.
Operational & Analytical Excellence
Use data and analytics to guide marketing decisions, measure campaign effectiveness, and identify opportunities for growth.
Monitor market and genre trends, competitor activity, and cultural moments to keep strategy agile and informed.
Support budget and resource planning for regional initiatives, ensuring efficient, high-impact use of investments.
Coordinate with partnerships and operations on regional enhancements — including pricing, communications, support, community, and esports — to maximize player experience and engagement.
What You Have
Proven success developing and executing marketing strategies that drive engagement and growth.
Ability to lead through influence, build cross-functional alignment, and advocate effectively at global levels.
Strong analytical mindset — confident using data to make decisions and evaluate performance.
Deep understanding of EMEA markets, with sensitivity to cultural and linguistic nuances across key territories and a focus on Germany.
Experience collaborating with multiple teams (e.g. marketing, creative, product, operations, community) across regions.
Excellent communication, project management, and organizational skills.
Passion for games and for building authentic connections between brands and players.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Deeper knowledge and understanding of the German market.
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 to 18 months you will have:
Built and embedded a high-functioning EMEA team
Established Supercell's EMEA operating model
Delivered measurable player growth in priority DACH markets
Earned trust and integration with game teams
Built a meaningful regional partner and creator ecosystem
Contributed meaningfully to Supercell's 2027 strategic goals
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Berlin or Helsinki.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.