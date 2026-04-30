Senior Animator, Clash Royale
The Clash Royale team is made up of passionate and creative professionals who collaborate everyday to evolve one of the most iconic real-time strategy games on mobile. With its highly readable characters, punchy combat, and strong personality-driven animations, Clash Royale relies heavily on animation to communicate gameplay, emotion, and impact in a split second.
To continue raising the bar, we are looking for a creative and experienced Senior Animator to help bring new characters, evolutions, and gameplay moments to life. As a Senior Animator, your main focus will be to give life and personality to Clash Royale characters through high-quality, stylized gameplay animations. You will work closely with designers, artists, and
engineers, as well as oversee and collaborate with external animation studios. Your creative vision, strong animation fundamentals, and clear communication will be essential in delivering animations that are both expressive and perfectly aligned with gameplay needs.
We’re looking for someone who takes ownership, cares deeply about quality, and is excited to push animation craft within the constraints and opportunities of a live mobile game.
At Supercell, we pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and long-term focus put into everything we do, from how our games feel to how they grow over time. We believe in not compromising on quality and building games that players will love for decades.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead the animation development process for Clash Royale characters and gameplay
features from concept to final implementation.
Define and maintain a high-quality animation standard that supports clarity, personality, and
gameplay readability.
Provide clear, constructive, and actionable feedback to external animation studios to elevate
animation quality and ensure consistency with the Clash Royale style.
Collaborate closely with game designers, artists, and engineers to ensure animations align
with gameplay mechanics, timing, and technical constraints.
Oversee animation workflows, schedules, and deliveries across internal and external
partners.
Build and maintain strong working relationships with external artists and studios, fostering a
positive and efficient collaboration.
Act as a creative owner for animation topics, proactively identifying improvements and
opportunities to push the game forward.
What You Have
6+ years of professional experience as an animator, with a strong portfolio showcasing
stylized character and gameplay animation.
Solid experience with gameplay animation, with a strong emphasis on stylized keyframe
animation.
Experience working with and providing direction to external animation studios or contractors.
Excellent proficiency in Maya, including solid technical knowledge and a basic understanding
of rigging.
Strong sense of timing, posing, weight, and readability, especially important for top-down,
fast-paced gameplay.
Clear and concise communicator, able to give creative feedback and concrete, actionable
guidance
Passion for games, especially mobile games, and a desire to create animations that feel
great to play.
Experience with animation pipelines, workflows, and implementation in game engines.
Where You'll Be
The role is based in the capital of happiest country in the world – Helsinki, Finland.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.