Senior Client Programmer, Project R.I.S.E
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Client Programmer who specializes in Unreal Engine to join our Shanghai Studio.
You will be working on one of our new projects. You should be able to independently design new features and systems, and support their implementation, but the ideal candidate will have demonstrable experience in crafting second-to-second action gameplay, including, but not limited to level mechanics, layout design and enemy/AI behavior.As a client programmer at Supercell, you are responsible for delivering gameplay and mechanics, but will need to collaborate with game designers, game artists and other programmers to deliver on the product vision.
If you think that describes you, then we’d love to hear from you！
What You'll Be Doing
Work closely with designers and artists to architect and implement new features and systems that facilitate the creation of new and exciting gameplay experiences
Own the end-to-end development of combat gameplay modules from scratch, including gameplay code frameworks, editor tools, and production workflows.
Maintain and evolve character and ability pipelines, providing ongoing technical support to designers to enrich combat gameplay experiences.
React to design changes and related feedback with thought-out solutions, plan effectively and iterate quickly to achieve the goals
Debug, troubleshoot, and optimize existing codebase
Support the development of the game with any additional skills, act as a problem solver
What You Have
8+ years combined industry experience.
Experience with C++ programming
Good understanding of Unreal Engine’s gameplay framework
Demonstrable mastery of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and game design principles
Highly motivated, positive and personable, and passionate about gameplay, system design, and methodologies
Adaptable and ability to multi-task and prioritize work based on changing schedules and feedback/critiques
Effective cross-discipline communication and problem solving skills
Being a great teammate - we believe making games is a team sport
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
At least one shipped project
Good understanding of AI coding tools, hands-on experience with AI Agents and AI-assisted workflows.
Comprehensive project development experience and understanding of technical focus at each stage of development, from inception to online release
Extensive knowledge of Unreal's GAS - from Gameplay Effects to Abilities
Experience extending editors in Unreal to improve development efficiency
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Shanghai office. If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Shanghai,China. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
Hey, you Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not sure if you should apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S. Here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
