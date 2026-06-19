Senior Cloud Engineer
We're looking for an experienced Cloud Engineer to join the Cloud Team at Supercell. The Cloud Team provides the foundation, expertise, and support that lets every Supercell team build and operate securely, efficiently, and at scale across our multi-provider cloud environment. Our mission is to help every team use the cloud effectively and safely with minimal overhead, while making sure there are no unwelcome surprises.
In this role you'll help us scale with the company's growth. As headcount and complexity increase, so does the demand on our cloud infrastructure. Rather than absorbing that linearly, we want to meet it with opinionated golden paths, automation, and self-service. You'll look several months ahead to spot scalability bottlenecks, technical debt, and emerging needs across the company, turning those into concrete technical direction and actions. You will design guardrails that minimise risk without being invasive, building paved roads that make the secure and efficient choice the easy choice. You’ll also ensure these paths work smoothly for both human developers and the AI tools or agents they use.
You will operate with very high autonomy: keeping stakeholders and the team informed, and proactively deciding what makes the most sense for Supercell, so that teams can focus on creating great games.
What You'll Be Doing
Build golden paths. Design and maintain opinionated, production-ready golden paths (think "hosting in 15 minutes") covering infrastructure, CI/CD, DNS, monitoring, auth, and storage. You’ll back these with reusable IaC templates and patterns that other developers build on. The goal is to enable teams and individuals to provision and run what they need themselves; we provide the paved roads, templates, and guardrails rather than owning and operating their infrastructure.
Automate high-risk operations into self-service. Turn manual operations (like account provisioning and deprovisioning, access grants and revocations, domain issuance) into deterministic, auditable pipelines triggered through self-service. Teams own their resources; we own the orchestration and guardrails, so changes run consistently and stay traceable across hundreds of accounts.
Own governance and security guardrails. Design and implement cloud governance using vendors’ native and customer tooling for Service Control Policies, WAF, IAM, SSO/Okta access and account governance. Pair preventative controls with detective layers that surface anomalies, configuration drift, and unexpected behaviour before they become problems. Minimise risk without getting in developers' way.
Enable safe AI-assisted development. Build guardrails for AI coding tools and "vibecoding" workflows (such as secrets handling, scoped permissions, sandboxing) and define how AI agents safely access cloud resources with agent identities and least-privilege IAM
Write opinionated docs for humans and agents. Create and maintain golden-path guidance, runbooks, and best practices that are equally consumable by developers and LLM agents (e.g. machine-readable/structured docs, MCP-style interfaces, and developer-portal content)
Raise Supercell’s game. Act as a force multiplier by mentoring other engineers, leading architectural reviews, and facilitating consensus during technical disagreements. Set the technical standards rather than just following them, and share learnings — including failures — openly through post-mortems.
Support FinOps. Help teams use the cloud cost-efficiently by surfacing cost-optimisation opportunities, improving cost visibility, and supporting accountability for usage across teams and projects.
Be a trusted partner to technical teams. Advise on cloud architecture, troubleshoot complex issues, and maintain close relationships across Supercell and with our cloud vendors. React quickly to emerging business and technical topics.
What You Have
Strong cloud computing and networking knowledge, with deep experience from at least one major cloud provider (e.g. AWS, Google Cloud)
Deep technical mastery across intersecting systems. You're the person others turn to for the hardest problems, but you also know when to route teams to the right internal expertise or external partners.
Solid grounding in cloud security and the common threat patterns in modern cloud environments
Hands-on experience with Terraform and GitHub Actions
Strong scripting and programming experience used to automate tasks and build custom tooling
Experience with cloud identity and access management, including IAM policies, roles, and permission boundaries across AWS and GCP.
Experience with application level identity, such as SSO, OIDC, and identity providers like Okta.
Familiarity with Internal Developer Platforms, including AI-assisted development tools, and a clear-eyed view of their security implications.
A track record of influence beyond your own work: mentoring engineers, leading architectural reviews, and setting technical standards
High autonomy. You identify and tackle problems before they're assigned, turn vague business pain points into technical roadmaps, and independently drive complex, ambiguous projects to completion.
Comfortable managing priorities and tight deadlines, even when dealing with incomplete data.
A humble, kind, and respectful attitude toward others and their work
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience from multiple hyperscalers and a feel for how they compare
Experience securing AI agents, building MCP servers, or authoring agent-readable documentation
Experience with workflow automation tooling (e.g. n8n, Temporal)
Familiarity with Internal Developer Portals (e.g. Backstage)
Hands-on experience with FinOps tooling, reporting, and cost-optimisation experience
Experience with vendor management and direct collaboration with external partners
Enthusiasm for games
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.