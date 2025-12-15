Senior Data Analyst
Supercell, the company behind hit games like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join the team responsible for Supercell ID, Supercell Store, and other products that serve our players across and in between different game titles.
In this role, you help us better understand how players connect with each other, with our games, and other experiences across our entire portfolio. You’ll focus on building a clear picture of our player ecosystem: how people form social bonds, move between games, and engage with our player experiences outside the games themselves.
This is a senior role for someone who’s comfortable with few clear answers, but a lot of interesting questions. The role involves transforming ideas and complex data into actionable insights that enable us to make informed decisions and develop new features that create joy for our players. You’ll work closely with product, design, analytics, and marketing to bring together data, models, and stories that show how our players connect to the Supercell ecosystem.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop analytical frameworks that integrate player behavior across multiple games and platforms, allowing us to comprehensively view and analyze the entire player journey. For example, a Supercell-wide player LTV model.
Collaborate with the team to develop robust player identity and tracking systems that enable us to understand our players across all products.
Explore how players interact with friends and communities, both within and outside the games, to uncover what drives connection, collaboration, and a sense of belonging.
Measure and analyze our direct-to-consumer initiatives, from web shops to player accounts and community features, to understand what adds real value for players.
Help Supercell understand how players move between games, what keeps them engaged across our portfolio, and where new opportunities lie.
Define key metrics, tracking specifications, and data models that ensure our understanding of the player is consistent, scalable, and accurate.
Turn analysis into clear, impactful narratives that influence how we build, connect, and support our games and players.
What You Have
Extensive experience working in analytics or data science, ideally within gaming, entertainment, or consumer tech.
Deep technical proficiency in SQL, BI tools (e.g., Looker, Tableau, Power BI), and Python or R for advanced analytics.
Experience building or working with user identity and cross-product data models.
Proven ability to make sense of complex social or behavioral data and turn it into clear insights.
Experience working with social graphs, behavioral data, and features built on top of them
Ability to move rapidly between thinking strategically and getting things done scrappily, choosing the right approach for the situation.
Strong communication skills; you can explain complex ideas clearly and effectively influence through your competency.
Curiosity about players, social systems, and what makes people connect through play.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in either London or Helsinki, with team members in both locations. London-based candidates should expect frequent travel to our Helsinki HQ.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
