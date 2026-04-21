Senior Embedded Web Engineer
The Community Tech team builds the bridge between millions of players and the teams who create our games. Our dream is simple: turn players into Superfans. In this role, you'll sit at the heart of that mission, building interactive experiences that deepen player engagement and give our community something to rally around.
Our next big step is building the Community Hub from the ground up: a central destination where players discover news, creators, events, liveops content, and ways to engage with games and each other.
We're looking for a Web Engineer to sit embedded with our game teams and own the end-to-end delivery of web-based community experiences, from in-game webviews and community hub integrations to community events and reusable tooling. Until now, this work has been handled externally. Bringing it in-house is a deliberate bet: we know community events move the needle (we've seen it in Brawl Stars, Hay Day, and mo.co), and we want to build the velocity and institutional knowledge to crack the code on what works. This starts with Brawl Stars, in this role you’ll sit alongside the game team focused on making our community events (e.g. 100 Starr Drops, Keep Brawl Alive) in Brawl reach our ever-growing ambitious goals.
How we work
You'll be fully allocated to a game team, working day-to-day alongside community managers, game designers, and game producers. Event design ownership sits with CM/LiveOps, but you'll be in the strategy conversation before development kicks off. You're not an event manager, but you do shape the work.
We take sustainability seriously and are actively working to reduce the burden of live monitoring through better tooling and clearer event ownership.
You are part of the central Community Tech team, meaning QA, design & experience with in-game web development is close to you.
What You'll Be Doing
Build and ship player-facing web experiences delivered through in-game webviews, community events, community integrations, polls, activations, and more.
Work embedded within game teams, getting involved early in event design conversations, not just at the build stage, to bring cross-game learnings and a technical perspective that makes everything better.
Develop reusable tooling and event templates that make every future activation faster to ship and less risky to run.
Build on and help evolve Community Tech services like Spellfactory and the Poll API, acting as the bridge between game teams and central Community Tech.
Flag scope and timeline risks early, and be a constructive voice in scoping conversations when timelines are tight.
Monitor live events and respond quickly when issues arise; communicate clearly about what is happening and how it's being resolved.
Proactively surface ideas: new event formats, tooling improvements, and ways to integrate marketing initiatives more deeply inside the game.
Contribute to the Community Hub product, helping move features over the finish line as the product grows.
Open communication with game team members to learn pain points and opportunities for our web technology, sharing what you learn with our central team.
Blur the line between native game features and web technology - extend our “web bridge” functionality to bring game features to the web.
What You Have
Deep understanding of web technologies, from browser fundamentals to service architecture, and a proven ability to look beyond frameworks to how things actually work.
Experience with technical leadership and/or product ownership, familiarity with digital product development is essential
Experience delivering precise, polished web frontend experiences, in tight collaboration with design, that run on a wide variety of devices and platforms
Previous experience in writing scalable backends for web applications
Experience with container orchestration such as Amazon ECS
Experience writing infrastructure as code (eg. Terraform)
Experience or willingness to learn C++ and game development
Entrepreneurial mindset (self-motivated, tenacious, resourceful, no handbook necessary)
Passion for games and online communities around games
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience building frontends which are designed to run outside of the browser e.g. embedded devices or native webviews on iOS / Android
Experience with Linux shell and scripting languages
Knowledge of network design, security and protocols
Prior experience in the field of games is a plus but not required as long as you are passionate about games
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.