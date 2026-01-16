Senior Engine Programmer
We are looking for an experienced engine programmer for our internal engine team. The engine team is an independent team that maintains our internal tech stack, and works seamlessly with our game teams to revolutionize the way we develop games at Supercell.
You will be focused primarily on our multi-platform C++ engine. You will be expected to iterate and integrate improvements to the engine and tools working alongside coders and artists from game teams, as well as other core technical teams.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. Whether you have broad experience in engine and tools development, or are a specialist in one area - we want to hear from you. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with game teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
If this sounds like you and you're interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you - hit that apply button.
What You'll Be Doing
Maintaining, improving and developing on core engine systems, tools and plugins for game content creation for both mobile and desktop platforms.
Working closely with game team artists, coders and designers to identify workflow issues before planning and iterating on tools and technical improvements.
Identifying and implementing improvements to game engine and other core tech code bases used by live and upcoming games, targeting multiple mobile platforms.
Maintaining existing engine and shared codebases used across multiple live products.
Engage with the wider development team here at Supercell to help shape the future of our tech.
What You Have
Strong, professional experience using C++.
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code, across multiple codebases and projects.
Experience in writing core systems and tools for game development.
Game engine / 3D engine development experience.
Ability to communicate with technical and non-technical people.
Driven, focused and willing to see projects through delivery.
A true desire to help others produce their best work.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience writing plugins for Blender or similar 3rd party content creation tools.
ImGui or similar experience for developing in-house editors.
Experience in iOS / Android development.
Experience in Flash / Animate.
Experience with build, scripting and orchestration tools, CMake, Jenkins/github, Gradle, Python etc.
Experience in Java.
Where You'll Be
You can be based either in Helsinki or London office. As the majority of the team is currently based in Helsinki, regular travel from London to Helsinki can be expected.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.