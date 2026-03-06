Senior Game Designer, Brawl Stars
This is your opportunity to work with an eclectic group of veteran game makers, on one of the greatest action games on mobile.
In this role, you will incept, deliberate and tinker on innovative features that must surprise and entertain our players for years. Simultaneously, you will always re-evaluate and find ways to optimise the core systems, so it can sustain and stand forever. Monetization is not outside of scope, as you design for players to spend out of love, and when doing so, improves their experience long term.
We’re looking for someone who is passionate about making competitive games. Someone who plays games seriously, but understands that silliness is needed for success. Someone who thinks about all the edge cases, but knows doing it alone, will always leave blind spots. If you feel you have great ability, a growth mindset, are ready to take on exceptionally hard design challenges and want to have fun doing it, then let’s BRAWL!
What You'll Be Doing
Deliver impactful features from concept to live, in a small cross-functional team
Think holistically about the game and proactively coordinate with the broader Brawl team
Generate creative design ideas for new systems and events
Gather raw ideas broadly and craft them into actionable design documents
Iterate on designs collaboratively, evolve them, over and over again
Explore design spaces deeply, and find edge cases
Quickly deconstruct key games and market shifts, and share insights with the team
Unblock and drive execution forward, with light or no Producer support
Review economy health, distill insights from metrics, and fine-tune values, with light or no Analyst support
Give input on new Brawlers and game modes
Cultivate a culture of inclusiveness, where good ideas can come from anyone
What You Have
Deconstructed many game systems deeply (professionally or not)
Designed and shipped major game features/game(s)
Leveraged game analytics meaningfully
Passion for competitive games
Relentless problem solver, who is also not afraid to ask for help
Sharp communicator who frames conflicting perspectives and trade-offs succinctly
Patient collaborator, who listens first, builds others up and always offers help
Comfortable with ambiguity and high autonomy in a fast-paced environment
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Deep knowledge of Brawl Stars
Experience with free-to-play economy design or LiveOps
Advanced Excel/Google Sheets ability
UX & UI design experience
An inkling of humour
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.