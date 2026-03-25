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Helsinki – onsite – FullTime

Senior Game Producer, Clash Royale

As a Game Producer on the Clash Royale team, you are responsible for supporting the team in planning, coordinating, and delivering development work for a live service game played by tens of millions of players.

The role focuses on turning ideas and goals into executable plans and reliably delivered updates, as well as ensuring that seasonal content is delivered smoothly and in a timely fashion. You work closely with the game team and leadership to help ensure updates are delivered in a predictable and sustainable way.

You are a force multiplier for the team: empowering people to collaborate productively, removing friction, and helping the team find the best way to deliver high-quality releases that consistently translate into meaningful player impact.

The role is hands-on and collaborative, with a strong emphasis on working closely with developers and staying connected to the team's day-to-day work.

Rather than enforcing predefined processes, the producer operates with a high degree of autonomy and ownership. They continuously adapt ways of working, tools, and planning practices to best support the team’s current needs. At the same time, they actively foster a culture of ownership by empowering team members to take responsibility for their work and decisions.

What You'll Be Doing

  • Own planning and delivery
    Craft and own development plans, schedules, and milestones together with the game leadership team, ensuring the team’s time is spent on the highest-impact work and that seasonal updates and live content are delivered smoothly and predictably.

  • Create visibility and alignment
    Create clear visibility into scope, progress, dependencies, and risks so the team and stakeholders share a common understanding of what’s happening and what’s next.

  • Support feature development
    Help break down goals into concrete scopes and tasks, understand dependencies across disciplines, and support features through development from idea to release.

  • Surface and manage risks
    Identify risks early, communicate them clearly, and help drive toward resolution before they escalate or impact delivery.

  • Enable team execution
    Support the team by reducing ambiguity, removing blockers, and ensuring focus, so developers can do their best work with clear ownership and confidence in their decisions.

  • Coordinate communication and dependencies
    Help manage expectations and coordination with other teams, functions, and partners when needed.

  • Continuously improve ways of working
    Observe how the team works, gather feedback, and adjust planning and coordination practices to improve clarity, flow, and sustainability, without adding unnecessary overhead.


Success in the role looks like

  • Development work progresses in a predictable and transparent way.

  • The team has clarity on priorities, scope, and upcoming milestones.

  • Risks and issues are identified early and handled constructively.

  • Updates and features are delivered reliably over time, with a consistent and sustainable seasonal cadence.

  • Ways of working evolve gradually to better support the team.

The kind of producer Clash Royale needs

  • Comfortable working closely with a game team in a fast-moving environment

  • Able to own planning and coordination while empowering team autonomy

  • Strong at creating visibility into scope, risks, and dependencies

  • Pragmatic and adaptable in how tools and processes are used

  • Enjoys working with diverse people and solving problems together

  • Communicates clearly and acts with professionalism and empathy

Where You'll Be

Helsinki, the happiest capital on Planet Earth.

Interested?
Then just apply here

We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

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