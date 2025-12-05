Senior Game Programmer, Clash of Clans
We’re looking for a Senior Game Programmer to join our Clash of Clans team! Our game programmers are at the heart of our team, working together with designers, artists, and other programmers to craft fresh, new experiences for our players. We have ambitious plans and need you (technically excellent, collaborative programmer) to help us get there!
This role is wide and varied, as well as coding features, you'll put on your designer hat and make a ton of calls on what goes into, and what doesn’t go into, the game.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by millions of players better and better. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
What You'll Be Doing
Craft great high-quality features and tech that help players enjoy our game more.
Help us make Clash of Clans better and contribute design ideas to help it evolve.
Write robust code to be used by millions of players.
Work closely with the team on shared goals while individually delivering complete work.
Support on-going communication and knowledge share across the team.
What You Have
Broad understanding of games programming
Strong, professional experience using C++
Equally capable building on top of existing code as creating new systems
Motivation to work on a custom in-house engine
Passion for games
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience creating or working on a live-service title
Experience with real-time, multiplayer games
Deep experience in any of the following areas: mobile UI, gameplay, modern graphics tech, live-ops events
Ability to deeply optimize code for performance
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in our London Studio or Helsinki Studio. The Clash of Clans team members are located in both and we view them as dual locations.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
