Senior Game Team Assistant, Clash of Clans
Supercell is now offering a unique opportunity for a dynamic Senior Game Team Assistant to support the Clash of Clans team and assist game leadership, including the GM of Clash of Clans.
In this role, your key responsibilities will include managing the General Manager’s calendar across multiple time zones, coordinating across teams and offices, and preparing meetings. You will also back up the Team Support role, especially with travel bookings for our leadership team.
We are looking for a proactive professional who thrives in a multicultural environment and enjoys helping others succeed. You will not only support Clash leadership, but also the whole team in some instances, and no task or problem should be too small on your journey to becoming the “heart” of the team.
Why You’ll Love This Role
Opportunity to work directly with the GM of Clash of Clans and get a unique insider view into a global mobile games company.
Collaborate with amazing co‑workers from different teams and crafts (design, programming, production, marketing, analytics, etc.).
We value initiative, ownership, clear communication, curiosity and kindness.
Experience our easy‑going, enthusiastic, open, and results‑driven team culture.
Enjoy a work environment that takes good care of its people, providing the resources you need to thrive.
What You'll Be Doing
Provide direct support to the GM of Clash of Clans.
Manage complex calendars and meeting scheduling across multiple time zones (London, Helsinki, partners, and other locations).
Organise all‑hands, workshops, offsites and leads/team days in collaboration with Team Support & Events.
Handle expenses, visas, and any other official documents needed.
Coordinate activities and communications across teams and offices (e.g. Clash cells, central teams, partners).
Prepare meeting materials, take notes, and ensure follow‑up actions are captured and completed.
Support team gatherings and key culture moments (on‑sites, offsites, celebrations).
Coordinate office‑related administrative tasks in collaboration with the Office Experience team, both in London and Helsinki.
Coordinate onboarding‑related tasks in collaboration with the People Partner and hiring managers (equipment, access, intro schedules, docs).
Serve as back‑up for travel bookings for the Clash leads team applicable (flights, hotels, local logistics for guests and partners).
What You Have
Minimum of 5+ years supporting senior leaders in fast‑paced, multinational organisations.
Proven experience in complex calendar management and meeting coordination.
Fluent with Google Workspace, MS Office, Slack, Zoom.
Comfortable with spreadsheets and basic reporting.
Experience in Notion and Confluence (or similar documentation tools).
Independent and proactive working style — you flag risks early, propose options, and follow through.
Sound judgment and discretion with sensitive and confidential information.
Excellent English language skills, both spoken and written, able to produce concise notes, summaries and status updates.
Interest in Supercell games, especially Clash of Clans, and the gaming industry is a strong plus.
Where You'll Be
This opportunity is based in our London office, and because we value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions, it is mostly an office‑based role.
The Clash of Clans team is split between London and Helsinki, with partners in other locations, so you should not be afraid of travel. We expect some regular time with the Helsinki‑based team as well (e.g. for key team weeks, offsites and planning moments).
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to London. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family.
Timeline
Excited about the opportunity at Supercell? Let's get things going! Please submit your application by 22nd of March 2026 via our application system.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
