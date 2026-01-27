Senior Gameplay Programmer, Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars team is stacked with great programmers who want to hire more great programmers to call them "my new favorite team member" and call upon you to join the quest of adding a little bit of fun to the daily lives of our hundreds of millions of players.
At Supercell, game programmers are at the heart of the team, working together with designers, artists, and other programmers to craft fresh, new experiences for our players. Coding features is of course your bread and butter, but you'd also have a go at optimising the game and improving load times for all the Brawl Stars fans. You're someone who likes to decide what to do with the people you work with rather than being told what to do from above and create tremendous impact on a small team.
Our game programmers are mostly generalists, so you can work on lots of different areas of the game. It’s important that you take pride in your work and know what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players. You are comfortable taking a feature from a vague idea on a post-it to a fully working and polished implementation.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by millions of players better and better. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
What You'll Be Doing
Craft great high-quality features and tech that help players enjoy our games more
Be passionate about the game and contribute design ideas to help it be better
Write robust code to be used by millions of players
Work closely with the team on shared goals while individually delivering complete work
What You Have
Broad understanding of games programming
Strong, professional experience using C++
Equally capable building on top of existing code as creating new systems
Passion to learn new skills and technology
Passion for games
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience creating or working on a live-service title
Experience with real-time, multiplayer games
Ability to deeply optimize code for performance
Deep experience in any of the following areas: mobile UI, gameplay, modern graphics tech, live-ops events
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki studio.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
