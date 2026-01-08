Senior Live Ops Manager, Clash of Clans
Come drive the growth of Clash of Clans through owning and executing live operations! You will have the unique opportunity to work on one of the world's biggest and most recognizable mobile games and directly shape how it is being operated for millions of players every day.
As a Live Ops Manager, you will deliver on goals for the growth of the game by channeling your razor-sharp focus on performance and operational excellence.
Delivering fantastic player experiences and maximizing commercial success is a formula for you to balance.
Utilizing game data, competitive research, and player feedback you'll optimize existing and formulate new engagement strategies then collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate these into highly engaging features and events. Championing performance oriented thinking in Clash of Clans focused on Results and Not Just Shipping.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop and own a live ops and monetization strategy that accounts for both audience expectations, as well as company’s business goals.
Drive the day-to-day execution of the strategy by owning the schedule, targets, and overall success of in-game sales, offers, and live events.
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops of your game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders.
Together with game analysts, conduct quantitative analysis to provide key insights into product performance and uncover opportunities for further engagement and monetization.
Conduct A/B and multivariate tests to optimize game retention, engagement and monetization metrics.
Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics.
What You Have
Extensive experience in free-to-play mobile games.
Demonstrated track record and experience in running and growing a live free-to-play game.
Sound product judgment, ability to formulate live ops strategy and present clear, measurable key results that will lead to achieving business goals.
Hands-on approach and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences.
Deep understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games.
Partnering with the design craft in working with an hypothesis driven approach, with clear measurable goals to drive growth.
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned.
Extensive knowledge of live operations and monetization trends within the free-to-play business model.
Expectations
During the interview process we will be going deep into the game so if you aren't currently playing we would expect you to start before entering the process to have more meaningful conversations.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. The Clash of Clans team members are located both in our Helsinki and London Studios.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role especially if you are London based.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
