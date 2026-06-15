Senior Machine Learning Engineer
We’re looking for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer who can build large-scale systems and turn them into impactful solutions for players and the business. If designing real-time, player-facing use cases with measurable impact at massive scale sounds exciting, this could be a great fit.
Supercell is rapidly scaling its machine learning capabilities. We are building a scalable ML platform and bringing personalized player experiences into production at massive scale. Our ambition is to empower game teams to deliver billions of automated, data-driven decisions across the full player journey every day.
You’ll join a small, high-impact team of Data Science and Machine Learning experts, working closely with game teams, LiveOps, Data, and Analytics. You’ll play a key role in shaping Supercell’s ML platform, delivering impactful solutions, and enabling teams to build and scale ML-driven features.
Your work will span the full ML lifecycle from business problem formulation and data collection to modeling and deployment real-time decisioning, helping turn ideas into production systems that directly impact players. You’ll set strong engineering practices, share your knowledge, and help shape how we use ML to optimize player experiences.
What You'll Be Doing
Understand our games, players, and business goals to identify where ML can deliver meaningful impact, and build strong relationships across teams.
Design and build end-to-end, real-time and event-driven ML systems from data to low-latency serving, enabling context-aware player experiences.
Develop and deploy ML models and decision systems that shape personalized player experiences across the full player journey.
Build scalable ML systems and reusable platform capabilities, enabling game teams to adopt ML through tools, pipelines, and APIs.
Balance speed, robustness, experimentation, and standardization while continuously reducing time from idea to experiment to production.
Operate, monitor, and optimize production ML systems to ensure world-class performance, reliability, and scalability.
Champion modern MLOps practices through mentorship, code and design reviews, documentation, and by guiding game teams in adopting ML workflows.
Shape ML strategy and ensure it drives real player and business impact.
Continue to level up Supercell AI maturity throught knowledge sharing and adoption of new tools.
What You Have
Deep expertise in Machine Learning with a strong track record of taking ML systems into production.
Hands-on experience deploying ML models at large scale, operating in high-traffic, low-latency production environments.
Strong software, data, and ML engineering skills, with the ability to design, build, and maintain robust end-to-end ML pipelines.
Experience leveraging modern AI-assisted development tools to improve productivity and accelerate iteration speed.
Proven ability to collaborate with other developers and AI agents, as well as independently drive ML projects from idea to production.
Excellent problem-solving ability, with strong analytical thinking and attention to detail.
Clear and effective communication skills, able to translate complex technical concepts for both technical and non-technical audiences.
Positive, proactive, and “can-do” mindset, with a willingness to dive deep and take ownership.
Passion for games. Previous industry experience is a strong plus.
What You'll Be Using
The following list is not intended as a strict set of requirements, but rather as examples of relevant technologies and areas of experience
Data & Processing: Python, Databricks, SQL, Spark, Redis, Tecton
Cloud: AWS, GCP
ML Frameworks: PyTorch, Ray, TensorFlow, ONNX
ML Training: Databricks Spark and Ray train + data
ML Serving: Ray serve, FastAPI, Triton inference
Infrastructure & Deployment: Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, Kubeflow, GitHub Actions
Monitoring and tracking: Grafana, Prometheus, Weights and Biases, MLflow
AI development tools: Claude Code, Codex
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.