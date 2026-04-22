Senior Marketing Manager, Americas
At Supercell, we craft immersive game worlds that inspire millions. Now, we're looking for a Marketing Manager to bring our games to life across North America.
We are seeking a Senior Marketing Manager to join our International Marketing team and to drive regional marketing campaigns and marketing initiatives across the US. This role requires strong campaign execution, cross-functional collaboration, and a deep understanding of the US cultural landscape. The ideal candidate is an operator, collaborator, and problem solver, capable of turning strategy into high-quality, locally resonant campaigns that reach players where they are.
What You'll Be Doing
•Own the end-to-end execution of Supercell marketing campaigns, activations, and initiatives across North America.
•Translate global marketing strategy into concrete, high-quality regional go-to-market plans.
• Lead the delivery of campaigns across digital, social, influencer, and partnership channels.
• Manage timelines, budgets, and scopes to ensure campaigns ship on time and at a high quality bar.
• Partner closely with local agencies, game teams, marketing strategists, and creatives to ensure smooth execution.
• Coordinate with creators, agencies, and external partners to deliver integrated campaigns.
• Oversee production across non-owned channels, events, and activations, ensuring consistency and accuracy.
• Track campaign performance and player response, sharing insights with stakeholders.
• Continuously improve execution quality by applying learnings and raising the bar over time.
What You Have
• Strong experience executing marketing campaigns in the U.S., ideally in gaming, entertainment, or consumer brands.
• Deep understanding of North American media, culture, and player behavior.
• Hands-on experience across digital and social marketing, including influencer and creator collaborations.
• Familiarity with broader media channels such as TV, CTV, audio, and out-of-home.
•Proven ability to manage complex projects, timelines, and budgets.
• Experience working with international teams across time zones.
• Clear and concise communication skills with strong attention to detail.
• A proactive, adaptable mindset and comfort working in a fast-moving environment.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
• Experience working on live games or live service products.
• Familiarity with Supercell games or a strong interest in mobile and competitive gaming.
• Experience executing campaigns across both the U.S. and Canada.
What Success Looks Like
• First months: You're confidently executing campaigns aligned with global strategy, building strong relationships across teams, and ensuring smooth delivery.
• 6–12 months: Your work is driving measurable impact across awareness, engagement, and player growth. Campaigns feel locally relevant and consistently meet a high quality bar.
Where You'll Be
This is a remote role based in New York, NY.
You'll work closely with teammates in Helsinki, the Americas Marketing team in California, and partners across North America. This is a globally connected role, with travel expected up to ~40% across New York, Helsinki, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, along with occasional international travel.
Why You'll Love It Here
At Supercell, we believe the best teams make the best games. You'll have real ownership, working in a highly collaborative environment where trust, independence, and accountability go hand in hand. We value people who take initiative, learn quickly, and care deeply about the impact of their work.
If you're excited about bringing games to players in meaningful, culturally relevant ways—and doing it with a team that values quality over everything—this could be a great fit.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000–$234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.