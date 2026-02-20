Senior Meta Programmer, Clash Royale
Clash Royale is a fast-paced, strategy-focused game enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Our goal is to continue growing and evolving the experience, and we’re looking for someone who can help us move toward our vision of becoming the #1 bite-sized strategy game in the world.
We’re looking for an experienced Meta / Live Ops Programmer to join us on Clash Royale!
As a Senior Programmer, you’ll work closely with designers, artists, data scientists, producers, and fellow programmers to deliver features that shape the live experience of the game. This includes developing and maintaining meta systems, seasonal content, live events, store and purchase flows. UI flows, and content delivery pipelines, from early experimentation to safe, scalable live releases.
You’ll play an important role in ensuring that Clash Royale can be updated frequently, reliably, and confidently, while maintaining a high bar for quality, performance, and player experience. You’ll also contribute to improving the robustness, scalability, and usability of existing systems that power live operations.
This role includes regular collaboration with producers, designers, and other team members to help prioritise work, plan releases, and ensure smooth execution in a live environment. We’re looking for someone who enjoys working in a collaborative setting and values clear communication, ownership, and pragmatic problem-solving.
We’re a team that cares deeply about quality and creativity, and we trust each other to bring those values to everything we do. If that sounds like a good fit for you, we’d love to hear from you.
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborate with designers, artists, and programmers to design and implement meta systems, seasonal features, live events, shop, payment handling and UI flows.
Improve the stability, scalability, and observability of systems used in live operations.
Create, support and evolve tools and workflows that help the team test, ship, operate, and iterate faster and with greater confidence.
Work closely with production to plan and execute live releases, balancing speed, quality, and risk.
Identify technical and product risks related to live content, and contribute thoughtful solutions to technical, UX, and live-ops challenges.
What You Have
Professional experience using C++ in large, long-lived codebases.
Strong background in game development on mobile, console, or PC, ideally with live games.
Experience working on live systems, meta features, UI, or data-driven content.
Comfortable working with, maintaining, and improving existing systems.
Solid understanding of performance, stability, and maintainability in a live environment.
Good communication skills and a collaborative, low-ego mindset.
A genuine interest in games and player-focused experiences.
Proactive in identifying problems and taking ownership of solutions.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with server–client interactions, backend-driven features, or real-time systems in live games.
Broad technical experience across different parts of a game
Product-focused thinking that helps shape technical solutions in ways that support live performance goals
Where You'll Be
The role is based in the capital of happiest country in the world – Helsinki, Finland.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.