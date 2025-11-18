Senior Performance Marketing Manager
We're looking for a Senior Performance Marketing expert to join our legendary Hay Day game. You'll own everything performance marketing related from media planning to buying operations. If you are a product-minded and entrepreneurial problem-solver that is passionate about continuing to grow the performance of globally massive live game, this role is for you!
We value results oriented team players that have ownership and are both strategic and passionately hands-on to bring their vision to life. You will be an integral member of the Performance Marketing team, whose focus is to grow our live games out of Helsinki.
We are looking for someone with outstanding operational expertise who knows the ins and outs of understanding and breaking apart network algorithms, has worked with campaign automation to increase efficiency and is used to managing large amounts of data used in decision making.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves, or how we communicate them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
All of this is way easier said than done. It takes vision, commitment, and super talented people who will pursue only the very best work possible. If that sounds like you, then we welcome you to apply.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the wide spectrum of performance marketing efforts for our Live Game and develop the media strategies and plans across our ecosystem. The scope is around designing and running globally scaled performance marketing campaigns.
Define metrics, objectives, and key results to prioritize and measure the success of all key initiatives, and get better each time!
Collaborate with multiple internal teams – Games Marketing, Finance, Marketing Data, Game Development, LiveOps, Marketing Studio, Community Management, and Analytics, to create impactful and scalable campaigns.
Own the digital media strategy, planning, and buying operations across UA campaigns.
Develop and manage external partner relationships to bring your strategic vision to life.
Take risks and drive innovation for growth through constant experiments and testing across multiple platforms with a balanced approach between art and science.
Stay on top of the most up to date industry trends, competitive digital landscape, user needs, and the latest digital marketing products to continuously learn and innovate.Keep this title.
What You Have
Performance Marketing Experience: 5+ Years of media buying/UA experience with proven results in strategy development, campaign planning and media buying operations for multi million dollar monthly budgets. Proven experience with full ownership of a large scale UA and/or Re-engagement campaign from planning, buying, analyzing and troubleshooting.
Partner Management: Enjoys growing and managing key relationships and is comfortable owning the full life cycle of partner marketing projects from ideation to execution
Entrepreneurial Team Player mindset: Digital marketing veteran that loves problem solving and constant change and is a self-starter who loves to take risks by collaborating with others
Ownership/Independence: Exceptional ownership, project management and prioritization skills – own everything like it’s your own business
Impact and Results Driven: Strong ability to assess performance both qualitatively and quantitatively to meet objectives and goals. Understands the importance of scale and impact.
Strategic & Analytical: Strategic mindset to develop a vision, and the hands-on desire to execute and bring ideas to life, then possess the ability to revisit the big picture
Fluency in English
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. The Performance Marketing team members are located in Helsinki, while Hay Day team is both in our Helsinki office and our London studio.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role, especially if based in London.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
