Senior Product Designer, Player Platform
Are you excited about shaping experiences for hundreds of millions of players? Do you enjoy solving complex, cross-product challenges? Do you see opportunities where others see fragmentation? You might be the Senior Product Designer we’re looking for.
Games are in the spotlight in everything we do - but the player experience doesn’t stop at the games.
Our goal is to build strong long-lasting relationships with our players. That means bringing players closer to the content they love, making social play easy and rewarding, and supporting players seamlessly across our services, strengthening their sense of belonging to the Supercell community.
This is a role for a designer who thinks in systems and experiences - not just screens - and is comfortable moving between strategy and execution. While the focus is on identifying the right problems, you’re also able to make ideas concrete and work with the team to turn them into real player value.
What You'll Be Doing
Strengthen the player experience across services
Work across our player-facing products outside of core gameplay.
Identify friction, confusion, and missed opportunities in how experiences connect.
Help teams make decisions that improve clarity and value for players.
Use insight, not opinion
Ground experience direction in player research and behavioral data.
Partner closely with analytics and research to understand real player behavior.
Turn insights into clear design outcomes.
Validate improvements through measurable impact.
Connect the dots across teams
Collaborate with game teams and central teams working on different parts of the player experience.
Create shared understanding where products overlap.
Bring clarity when experiences risk becoming fragmented.
Raise the bar for the end-to-end experience
Think in journeys and systems, not just individual features.
Balance player needs, product goals, and technical realities.
Step into hands-on work when needed - focusing where design can have the most impact.
What You Have
Extensive experience designing large-scale consumer products.
A strong track record of improving user experience with research and data.
Experience working on platforms where trust and long-term engagement matter.
Systems thinking and strong product judgment.
Ability to influence without formal authority.
Clear, structured communication across disciplines.
Your portfolio should show:
Complex experience problems you’ve shaped.
Evidence of using research and analytics to drive decisions.
Tangible improvements in user experience and long-term engagement.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio. The Supercell Store team members are primarily located in our Helsinki studio, but as a global business, you will have key stakeholders in other locations.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.