Senior Product Manager, LiveOps & Monetization, Clash Royale
We are looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the Clash Royale team to drive player engagement and business growth through Live Operations, and monetization-related initiatives. You get to own and execute on multiple areas of the game, all while providing unmatched player experiences.
This is a unique opportunity to work on one of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world and directly shape how it is being operated for and enjoyed by millions of players every day.
We believe commercial success and fantastic player experience must go hand-in-hand. As a member of a Live Ops pod within a game team, you will deliver on goals for the growth of your game by channeling a razor-sharp focus on performance and operational excellence to ensure you find the right balance.
You will utilize game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimize existing and formulate new engagement and monetization strategies, and then collaborate with cross-functional teams in order to translate these into player-facing features and initiatives. You will also analyze and report on engagement & monetization performance, from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives.
Bring your best deck and join our diverse and international team to help us further grow what we believe is the best game on mobile!
What You'll Be Doing
Take full ownership and accountability for several elements of live operations and/or monetization (which will be mutually agreed based on your profile and interest).
Define the roadmap and action plan for owned areas, ensuring it integrates seamlessly into the broader live operations and monetization strategy.
Define and track your own goals for all major initiatives that will be feeding into high-level targets of the game.
Design, execute, and analyze A/B tests and multivariate experiments to optimize player experience, and business impact.
Seek for feedback and alignment on your plans, and collaborate effectively within a cross-disciplinary pod that will support you in executing your initiatives.
Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics
What You Have
At least 6 years of experience as a Product Manager in free-to-play mobile games.
Good understanding of engagement drivers and monetization design in live service games.
Strong ownership, hands-on approach, and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences.
Excellent quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making.
Constantly looking for new experiments and ways to improve performance, with the ability to make data driven decisions and recommendations.
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned.
Where You'll Be
This position is based in Helsinki, where most of Clash Royale team members are located.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.