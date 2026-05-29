Senior Server Engineer, Brawl Stars
We are looking for an experienced Server Engineer to join the Brawl Stars team. As a Server Engineer at Supercell, you'll be embedded in a game team, actively contributing to game design and direction. You'll be responsible for making sure that our tens of millions of daily players get the best, most uninterrupted experience possible. In the Brawl Stars team you will be working closely with client programmers and other team members to develop new game features.
Communication between server engineers in different game teams is absolutely vital to our success. Our server engineers frequently share learnings – both successes and failures – across game teams to make each team better. You must be humble, pragmatic and willing to admit and explain your mistakes. That way, the next time something goes wrong, we'll all be better prepared.
If you have experience of developing live systems and using virtualized computing, and you understand what it means to support a system with large user volumes, in addition to being interested and excited about game feature development – you might just be the person we're looking for!
What You'll Be Doing
Design, implementation, deployment and maintenance of highly-scalable and available backends for live games
Work closely with client programmers and other team members to develop new game features and actively contributing to game design discussions
Contribute to best-practices on reliability and availability
Troubleshoot and tune high-volume sharded database systems
Periodically offer round-the-clock first-line support of the production environments, as part of a rotating on-call duty
What You Have
Prior experience in game development, enthusiasm towards games and game feature development in general
Strong experience in server-side Java, including concurrency and distributed systems.
Good experience with Linux shell and scripting languages
Database design and implementation skills, and good SQL knowledge
Familiarity with Cloud computing
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP or Tencent Cloud), including automation and Infrastructure as Code (e.g. Terraform)
Knowledge of networking, security, and cloud security practices
Proven ability to design and implement high-performance, scalable distributed systems in a production setting
Ability to think clearly under pressure. We aim for minimal downtime in our games, and you are expected to be able to respond to and troubleshoot a wide range of issues in a production environment.
Being passionate and committed to tasks, and in general an autonomous person with high levels of initiative and energy
An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with ZooKeeper or similar coordination / service discovery systems
A track record of improving operational procedures (deployments, observability, incident response, runbooks) for production services
Knowledge of network protocols and non-blocking IO
Previous working experience on high-throughput live systems is a big plus. If absent, then at least a solid appreciation of the challenges involved is expected.
Experience in server development without application servers
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.