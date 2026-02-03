Senior Server Engineer, Central Tech
Are you excited to work with every Supercell game team and own a piece of critical game technology? Are you ready for the challenge of building a platform capable of handling hundreds of millions of active players?
We are looking for several experienced Senior Server Engineers to join Supercell’s Central Tech organization in Helsinki. As a Senior Server Engineer, you will collaborate closely with all of Supercell’s game teams, developing critical server-side technology that enables reliable, scalable, and efficient game backends and Live Operations (LiveOps). The systems you work on directly impact hundreds of millions of monthly players, making stability, performance, and operability essential.
You will join one of our central teams (such as Server Tech or Live Operability Tooling), depending on your background and interests. Regardless of team, the core mission is the same: enable game teams to focus on creating great player experiences by providing robust, scalable and easy-to-use server technology.
Game development at Supercell is a team sport. We value humility, pragmatism, and open collaboration. Central Tech engineers work seamlessly with game teams and with each other, share learnings across teams, and are comfortable discussing both successes and failures.
What You’ll Be Doing
Design, implement, and evolve highly scalable backend solutions for our games.
Take technical ownership of critical parts of central game server technology, from development to production.
Collaborate closely with game teams to understand their needs and help them use central systems effectively.
Troubleshoot production and customer issues and help coordinate long-term solutions.
Participate in a rotating on-call duty, providing first-line support for production environments.
Contribute to best practices around scalability, reliability, availability, security, and operability.
Improve operational procedures for our infrastructure and services.
Share knowledge, learnings, and improvements across Central Tech teams.
What You Have
Strong experience in server-side Java, including concurrency and distributed systems.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, especially when working with multiple teams.
Proven ability to design and implement high-performance, scalable distributed systems.
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS or GCP), automation, and Infrastructure as Code.
Understanding of operating live systems with large user volumes.
Highly autonomous and proactive, with a strong sense of ownership.
Humble, pragmatic mindset and a respectful attitude toward others and their work.
Passion for games and building technology that enables others to succeed.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience or solid understanding of large-scale containerized environments (e.g. EKS, ECS, Fargate, GKE).
Experience with high-throughput live systems.
Strong SQL and database design experience.
Experience with Linux, shell scripting, and automation.
Knowledge of networking, security, and cloud security practices.
Experience with Terraform or similar IaC tools.
Familiarity with ZooKeeper or similar coordination systems.
Prior game development experience.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
