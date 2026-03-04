Senior Software Engineer, Social Tech
The Social Tech team is now seeking an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join us in Helsinki.
In this role, you’ll be part of a close-knit development team building in-game social features used across Supercell games. Your main focus will be on developing and operating a performant, reliable, and highly scalable backend that powers social functionality for millions of players. Our backend is written in Java (with some Rust in performance-critical parts) and runs on AWS. You’ll also contribute to our client-side Social SDK as part of a cross-functional effort that spans multiple game teams and platforms.
Because our work is embedded into multiple live games, collaborating well across teams is essential. You’ll work closely with game developers and other engineers to define requirements, design great APIs, and ship features from concept to production. You must be pragmatic, humble, and willing to share learnings (including mistakes) so we can keep improving together.
If you enjoy building live systems, care about reliability at scale, and want to help shape social features that reach a massive audience, you might just be the person we’re looking for!
What You'll Be Doing
Design, implementation, deployment and maintenance of highly scalable and available backend services for in-game social features
Develop and evolve APIs used by game teams, clarifying concepts, use cases and requirements together with stakeholders
Contribute to our Social SDK client that integrates into Supercell games across multiple platforms
Improve best practices around reliability, performance, and operability of our social services
Periodically offer round-the-clock, first-line support to production environments, as part of a rotating on-call duty
What You Have
Strong backend engineering experience with Java and production services running at scale
Experience with AWS and cloud-native development practices
Proficiency with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation or CDK
Experience designing and integrating backend APIs and services using REST and/or gRPC
Familiarity with a range of database technologies, both non-relational (e.g. DynamoDB, Redis) and relational, and solid SQL fundamentals
Ability to collaborate across disciplines and teams, and communicate clearly with both engineers and non-engineers
Being passionate and committed to tasks, and in general an autonomous person with high levels of initiative and energy
An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience in mobile development, especially building SDKs or shared libraries
Familiarity with Flutter and Dart
Experience with Rust, particularly in performance-critical systems
Background in CMake, graphics programming, or language runtimes
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.