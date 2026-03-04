Senior Software Engineer, Supercell ID
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join the Supercell ID team within our Player Platform organization. In this role, you will own and drive significant evolutions of Supercell ID: setting technical direction, leading high-impact initiatives end-to-end, and raising the bar for player safety, reliability, and trust across our ecosystem.
As a Senior Software Engineer you will play a key role in designing and building new features, maintaining and operating existing systems, and collaborating with game teams, Player Care, Trust & Safety, Legal, and others across Supercell. We're a small team with outsized impact – and outsized expectations. We expect Senior Software Engineers to take active part in planning and leading feature projects beyond just technical execution. This means being present in every part of the project lifecycle, from planning and scoping to shipping and operating.
Supercell ID connects hundreds of millions of players to Supercell's ecosystem. The team builds critical infrastructure and UX that links all our games and web services together into a cohesive player experience. We care about account safety, registration and login, compliance, identity, and Supercell-wide architecture for consolidating and packaging common account use cases.
What You'll Be Doing
Design, build, and operate a scalable, highly available, and secure platform for hundreds of millions of players
Own systems end-to-end – from architecture decisions through production operation
Collaborate with stakeholders to define requirements
Participate in 24/7 on-call rotation for production support
What You Have
Strong programming skills (we use Java and DynamoDB, but value experience in other stacks too)
Experience owning and operating business-critical systems – you've designed for failure, set up observability, and been woken up when things broke
A security mindset – you think about threats and vulnerabilities during design, not after launch
Ability to break down complex problems into incremental deliverables that each bring value
Familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS preferred) and infrastructure-as-code (Terraform)
Proficiency using modern AI-assisted development tools in your day-to-day work
Experience driving cross-team projects and working with non-engineering stakeholders
Comfort with ambiguity and a strong sense of ownership
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with identity/authentication systems (OAuth, OIDC, session management)
Experience building multi-region systems with high availability goals
Experience developing AI-assisted engineering workflows or tooling
Why This Role
Scale: Your work reaches hundreds of millions of players across all Supercell games and services
Ownership: Small team, big responsibility – you'll shape technical direction, not just execute tickets
Impact: Supercell ID is foundational infrastructure; what you build matters to every game team and every player
Environment: High autonomy, low bureaucracy – we trust you to make good decisions
Where You Will Be
We're open to this role being based in either our Helsinki or London office. However, London-based individuals will be expected to travel regularly to Helsinki, as that is where the majority of this team is based.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.