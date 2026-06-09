Senior Talent & Capability Business Partner
The best teams don't happen by accident. They are built through great leadership, continuous learning, and an environment where people can do their best work. As our Talent & Capability Business Partner, you'll help shape all three.
At Supercell, we believe that great teams make great games. Behind every successful team is an environment where people can grow, develop their craft, and do the best work of their career.
We’re looking for a Senior Talent & Capability Business Partner (Internal title: Talent Partner) to help shape that environment. In this role, you’ll work closely with leaders, People Partners, and teams across Supercell to strengthen talent, leadership, and organisational capability. You’ll help identify what our people and teams need to thrive today while building the foundations that help us succeed tomorrow.
This is a role for someone who enjoys thinking strategically and making things happen. You’ll partner with leaders on succession planning, talent development, and capability building while designing practical solutions that support both individual growth and business needs. Most importantly, you’ll help ensure Supercell remains a place where exceptional people can learn, grow, and make a meaningful impact.
What You'll Be Doing
Partner with People Partners and leaders to understand future talent and capability needs.
Lead succession planning for critical roles, including successor identification, readiness assessments, and development planning.
Build and maintain talent pipelines for key and feeder roles across the organisation.
Identify capability gaps and translate them into clear development priorities at both individual and organisational level.
Design, implement, and evaluate learning roadmaps that sequence development over time, connecting capability gaps to milestones and measuring progress against them.
Design and deliver targeted talent and leadership development initiatives — and where needed, commission and manage external vendors or programme designers to build organisation-specific solutions that fall outside the scope of Central L&D.
Build talent and capability plans that connect succession, development, performance, and learning.
Partner with Talent Management specialists and People Partners to evolve talent practices and frameworks.
Partner with Central L&D and Craft Delivery to ensure development solutions are well designed and effectively delivered.
Support talent reviews and help leaders make informed decisions about development, mobility, and succession.
Use data and AI tools to improve how we identify, develop, and grow talent.
Contribute to a culture of learning, feedback, and continuous improvement.
What You Have
7–10 years of experience across talent management, organisational development, and leadership development.
A background that spans talent management, L&D programme design and delivery, and strategic people partnering — or equivalent depth in at least two of these with demonstrated curiosity and capability in the third.
Hands-on experience with succession planning, talent reviews, and capability development.
Experience partnering with senior leaders on people and organisational topics.
A track record of designing and delivering talent or learning initiatives that created measurable impact.
Experience designing, implementing, and evaluating learning roadmaps — not just individual programmes.
Experience commissioning and managing external vendors or programme designers for organisation-specific development needs.
Strong facilitation, stakeholder management, and communication skills.
The ability to turn business needs into practical talent and capability plans.
Experience working in a global, fast-moving, or highly autonomous organisation.
Comfort working with data to identify issues, inform decisions, and measure impact.
Experience using AI to improve the quality, speed, or effectiveness of your work.
Good judgement about where AI can support decisions and where human judgement should remain central.
A proactive, collaborative approach and the ability to navigate ambiguity and remain pragmatic.
Curiosity, humility, and a genuine desire to help people and teams grow.
What success looks like
In your first 6 months:
You have built trusted relationships with your assigned People Partners and leadership team members, and are seen as a credible and neutral thought partner.
You have a clear picture of the critical roles, current successors, and key capability gaps across your assigned organisations.
You have contributed to the design and iteration of Supercell’s talent management framework, including succession planning processes.
You have begun development planning with identified high-potential individuals and successors.
You have established a rhythm for talent reviews and succession conversations with your key stakeholders.
By the end of your first year:
Succession plans are actively being used when leadership transitions occur — the work is influencing real decisions.
You have measurably closed capability gaps identified in your initial assessments, with clear evidence of progress against development plans.
You have designed, implemented, or commissioned at least one learning roadmap or organisation-specific development programme.
You are recognised by leaders and People Partners as the go-to partner for talent and capability topics in your domain.
You have contributed to making Supercell’s talent management practices more structured, consistent, and data-informed.
High-potential individuals you work with report that their development is on track and that they feel supported in their growth.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in either Helsinki or London.
You’ll work closely with leaders, People Partners, and specialists across multiple locations and teams. While much of the work can happen through strong remote collaboration, regular in-person connections are important for building trusted partnerships and understanding the needs of our teams.
To be successful in this role, you’ll be expected to travel regularly between our offices.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.