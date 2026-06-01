Senior Tools Programmer
We are looking for a Senior Tools Programmer to join our newly formed Art Pipelines team, shaping the technology that supports our artists across game teams.
The Art Pipelines team is a small, growing group building art pipelines and pipeline tools that fit the way our artists work. The work is a mix of design and architecture on systems we’re building from the ground up, plus the day-to-day feature delivery, bug fixes, and tickets that come with running a tool team.
You’ll have meaningful input on how these tools are structured, how they ship, and how they grow. We expect you to care about the people using the tools as much as the code that runs them.
If this sounds like you, and you’re interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you, hit that apply button.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop and ship features in art pipeline tools used by artists across our game teams.
Contribute to architecture and technical decisions on subsystems you build, from data models and file formats to UI and rendering.
Work directly with artists to understand their workflow pain, and turn it into tools that make their day shorter and their work better.
Ship cross-platform on Windows and macOS, and make the experience feel native and solid on both.
Collaborate with engine and game teams on the pipeline boundary.
What You Have
Strong professional experience with C++ in production environments.
Proven experience building desktop user interface, and a clear sense of how to structure a non-trivial user interface.
Experience shipping cross-platform desktop software on Windows and macOS, and you know where the pain points are.
Solid understanding of graphics fundamentals: coordinate systems, transforms, blending, rendering pipelines, animation.
Experience working in a codebase that others depend on: clean APIs, good documentation hygiene, code review discipline.
AI development tools (Copilot, Cursor, Claude, etc.) are part of your daily workflow. We treat them as productivity tools, not shortcuts to avoid.
Ability to communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical people.
Driven, focused, and willing to see projects through delivery.
A genuine desire to help others produce their best work.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Understanding of art pipelines and the day-to-day processes artists work through: what gets exported, where things break, what slows people down.
A background or hands-on experience in art, animation, or another creative discipline.
Background in animation systems: keyframing, interpolation, curve editors, timelines.
Prior experience building creative or content-creation tools, not just end-user applications.
Familiarity with immediate-mode UI frameworks (e.g. Dear ImGui) for in-engine tooling, debug overlays, and rapid prototyping.
Game engine or 3D engine development experience.
Why This Role Matters
Our artists make content for live games played on a global scale. The tools they use every day shape what’s possible, and what’s painful.
Success in this role means:
Tools that artists reach for first.
Shorter iteration loops between an idea and what ships in-game.
A codebase that your future teammates will gladly inherit.
Where You'll Be
The team is based in our Helsinki office, which is the preferred location for this role as well.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.